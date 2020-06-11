Reinhardt top games No. 3: Normal Community basketball stuns Chicago Simeon to go to state

"We knew we were the better team," a jubilant Peacock said. "They were a great team, but we knew if we executed the game plan the way we wanted we were the better team."

The fifth-ranked Ironmen (32-1) seized control with 12 straight third-quarter points and survived an onslaught of Simeon pressure defense over a foul-filled final quarter to advance to their second state tournament in five years.

"In 2011, winning this (super-sectional) game was big because that was the first time we had ever done it," said NCHS coach Dave Witzig. "But playing a team of Simeon's stature, this might be the biggest win in school history. It's a great moment for our guys."

Peacock scored 18 of the Ironmen's first 22 points and finished with 25 points and nine rebounds.

"He's just a big-time player," Witzig said.

"We definitely believed we could win this game. We know we have the talent. We know we have the heart," said Peacock. "We've got two more games, and we're going to win them."

NCHS meets No. 9 Geneva in a state semifinal game at 8:15 p.m. Friday at Carver Arena in Peoria.

Illinois recruit DJ Williams gave Simeon (27-4) its three-point halftime lead back with a three-point play early in the third quarter.