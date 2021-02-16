Richwoods slips past Normal Community in overtime

Jamauri Winfrey scored 20 points as Peoria Richwoods slipped past Normal Community High School, 54-51, in overtime on Tuesday in a Big 12 Conference boys basketball game at Normal.

Zach Cleveland paced the Ironmen (3-4, 1-3 Big 12) with 18 points, 15 rebounds and three assists. NCHS led 28-22 at halftime and 38-35 after three quarters before Richwoods gained a 49-all tie after regulation.

Eureka 86, Tremont 35: Trevor Heffren scored 20 points as unbeaten Eureka cruised to a Heart of Illinois Conference game at Eureka.

Collin Short added 14 points for the Hornets (6-0), who are ranked No. 9 in Class 2A, while Nathaniel Leman scored 10. Matt Martin contributed 10 points and seven assists. Grant Williams led Tremont with nine points.

Fieldcrest 83, Fisher 45: Fieldcrest downed host Fisher in an HOIC game.

Carson Brozenec paced Fisher with 20 points and Jake Cochran added 13 points and six rebounds.

Marquette 55, Woodland 28: Phoenix Cooper led Woodland (1-5, 1-5) with 11 points and five rebounds in a Tri-County Conference loss at Ottawa.

GIRLS