Richwoods slips past Normal Community in overtime

Jamauri Winfrey scored 20 points as Peoria Richwoods slipped past Normal Community High School, 54-51, in overtime on Tuesday in a Big 12 Conference boys basketball game at Normal.
Zach Cleveland paced the Ironmen (3-4, 1-3 Big 12) with 18 points, 15 rebounds and three assists. NCHS led 28-22 at halftime and 38-35 after three quarters before Richwoods gained a 49-all tie after regulation.
Eureka 86, Tremont 35: Trevor Heffren scored 20 points as unbeaten Eureka cruised to a Heart of Illinois Conference game at Eureka.
Collin Short added 14 points for the Hornets (6-0), who are ranked No. 9 in Class 2A, while Nathaniel Leman scored 10. Matt Martin contributed 10 points and seven assists. Grant Williams led Tremont with nine points.
Fieldcrest 83, Fisher 45: Fieldcrest downed host Fisher in an HOIC game.
Carson Brozenec paced Fisher with 20 points and Jake Cochran added 13 points and six rebounds.
Marquette 55, Woodland 28: Phoenix Cooper led Woodland (1-5, 1-5) with 11 points and five rebounds in a Tri-County Conference loss at Ottawa.
GIRLS
Fieldcrest 55, Fisher 32: Four Fieldcrest players scored in double figures as the unbeaten Knights cruised to a Heart of Illinois Conference win at Fisher.
Haley Carver paced Fieldcrest (6-0, 5-0) with 15 points, while Ashlyn May added 14, Ella Goodrich 11 and Carolyn Megow 10. Goodrich also had eight steals.
Kallie Evans scored nine points to lead Fisher.
LeRoy 64, Flanagan-Cornell 27: Tiffany Bargmann's 17 points led LeRoy to an HOIC victory over visiting Flanagan-Cornell.
Emerson Tarr contributed 11 points and Callie Warlow 10 for the Panthers. Kortney Harms paced Flanagan-Cornell with 12 points.
Tri-Valley 53, Lexington 34: Addison Ritchie scored 18 points and Lexi Ferrell added 15 as Tri-Valley (5-1) secured the HOIC win at Lexington.
Emma Boyd topped Lexington with 15 points.