Ridgeview's Rodney Kellar leads IBCA Hall of Fame awards

Ridgeview High School basketball coach Rodney Kellar was selected as the winner of the Chuck Rolinski Lifetime Achievement Award by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association on Monday.

Kellar has won more than 600 games as Ridgeview coach and is a member of the IBCA Hall of Fame.

The award is named for the former Toluca coach who was instrumental in the formation of the IBCA.

The IBCA also announced its Hall of Fame class for 2021 on Monday, selecting 12 with ties to the Pantagraph area.

Among those chosen as players were Bloomington's Latoya Doage, Central Catholic's Carolyn Hagerty, Chris Martin and Jordan Prosser of Eureka and Clinton's Lesli Spencer.

Others picked were former Illinois State players McKay Smith (Springfield Southeast) and Megan McCracken Delp (Rock Island Alleman).

In the coaches category, former Illinois Wesleyan and current Lewis University coach Scott Trost received a call to the Hall.

Part of the media list honored was Atlanta native Kevin Hieronymus of the Bureau County Republican.