Roanoke-Benson basketball wins super-sectional, headed to state

NORMAL — Jack Weber's drive and three-point play with 7.4 seconds remaining Tuesday lifted the Roanoke-Benson High School basketball team to a 45-43 victory over Chicago Fenger in the Illinois State Class 1A Super-Sectional at Redbird Arena.
Final seconds of Roanoke-Benson win. pic.twitter.com/Gzu9JNXnuQ— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) March 11, 2020
The 36-1 Rockets will make their first state tournament appearance since 1977 on Friday in Peoria.
Weber finished with 17 points to lead Roanoke-Benson. Luke Braman added 15 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks.
Roanoke-Benson super-sectional pregame pic.twitter.com/1oqdVnF2Cz— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) March 10, 2020