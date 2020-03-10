You are the owner of this article.
Roanoke-Benson basketball wins super-sectional, headed to state
Roanoke-Benson basketball wins super-sectional, headed to state

NORMAL — Jack Weber's drive and three-point play with 7.4 seconds remaining Tuesday lifted the Roanoke-Benson High School basketball team to a 45-43 victory over Chicago Fenger in the Illinois State Class 1A Super-Sectional at Redbird Arena.

The 36-1 Rockets will make their first state tournament appearance since 1977 on Friday in Peoria.

Weber finished with 17 points to lead Roanoke-Benson. Luke Braman added 15 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks.

Breaking News