Roanoke-Benson counting on fan support from afar after IHSA limits state series attendance

ROANOKE — The Illinois High School Association's announcement on Thursday to limit attendance at remaining games in the boys state basketball series to preemptively reduce the potential spread of the coronavirus was given a positive spin by Roanoke-Benson High School coach Abe Zeller.
Zeller's Rockets, who face Goreville in a 1 p.m. Class 1A state semifinal at Peoria's Carver Arena on Friday, will be limited to 60 fans.
According to IHSA Assistant Executive Director Matt Troha, teams can bring 22 bench personnel (players, coaches, managers), but no cheerleaders. Plus, they will receive 60 tickets for parents/fans.
"Obviously, we would be bringing a few more than 60 if we could have," said Zeller, who encourages fans to view the situation like an NBA Final between west coast and east coast teams where one set of fans has to cheer from afar.
"An east coast team playing on the west coast has all their fans sitting around restaurants or around homes in front of TVs and having group parties and cheering them on and excited for the game through the TV and that's going to be no different for us.
"Our fans are still going to be there (in spirit), they're just going to be in a different spot. The support that we've had all year will be staying strong."
Zeller wasn't surprised by the IHSA's decision after learning Wednesday the NBA had suspended its season and the NCAA was limiting attendance at its basketball tournament games.
"I think the IHSA had no other options really," he said. "It is what it is. Things that are out of our control are exactly that so we've got to focus on what we can control."
Zeller said his players are disappointed, but maintaining the mental toughness that has served them well through a 36-1 season.
"If you linger on disappointment, that allows your mind to go places that don't allow anything to help you," he said. "So we're going to be excited to be playing in the Final Four and excited to represent R-B and play the game we love."
Players capable of generating their own adrenaline should have an advantage in a quiet arena.
"An experience is still an experience," Zeller said. "It's just a different experience now. No one that cares about basketball who is involved in this weekend is ever going to forget the year the state finals were changed by the coronavirus.
"The memories will just be different memories, but still crazy good memories that they will never forget. We have some unfinished business that all four teams are looking to do and we're excited for the opportunity to do it also."
Cheering by players on the bench may never be more important than Friday and Saturday.
"That's something I'm going to be talking to my guys about that the rowdiest, craziest group are going to be the six guys that aren't on the floor of our 11 on the varsity roster," said Zeller, who is relieved the games weren't canceled.
"When there are four teams down at state who've had the seasons they've had, to get this far and not have a chance to decide who was the state champion, that would be so disheartening. So I'm very pleased the IHSA is allowing the games to still be played.
"It's going to be different, but everybody is still going to have the opportunity to cheer on their teams. It's just going to be in front of a screen instead of in person."
In No. 8-ranked Goreville (35-2), fans would have seen a team that goes 10 deep. The Blackcats' only losses were to Charleston, Mo., and No. 10 Woodlawn. They avenged the latter setback in the sectional final, 59-57, before downing No. 4 Central A&M in the super-sectional, 71-64.
A winner of 14 straight, Goreville placed fourth in its only previous Final Four appearance in 2018. It's led by 6-foot-2 senior Landon Albright, who averages 13.5 points.
Other top Blackcats are 6-2 senior Nick Compton (12.0 ppg), 6-5 senior Trent Glidewell (11.3 ppg) and 5-11 senior Cameron Hines (10.0 ppg). Luke Brown (4.6 ppg), a 5-9 senior, chips in a team best 2.4 assists.
Hines, who transferred from West Virginia, wasn't ruled eligible by the IHSA until March 2.
"We have a lot of weapons on the floor," said Goreville coach Todd Tripp. "We have so many bodies, we want to not only try to wear people down defensively, we want to do it on the offensive end, too."
No. 2 Roanoke-Benson, which saw its 19-12 Roger Wiseman-coached team of 1977 reach the Elite Eight, is making its Final Four debut.
The Rockets are led by 6-8 junior Luke Braman (13.4 ppg), 5-11 junior James Early (10.8 ppg) and 6-1 senior Jack Weber (10.4 ppg). Other senior starters are the 6-2 Nix twins, Jacob (6.3 ppg) and Logan (1.6 ppg).
"Their depth is something we've got to make sure we're thinking about," said Zeller, whose team played 13 games against Heart of Illinois Conference members.
"I do my best to schedule as many HOIC teams as I can. HOIC (coaches) always talk about how they are battle-tested by going through that conference and I think we were battle-tested by going through that conference also."
031120-blm-spt-14superhoops
031120-blm-spt-1superhoops
031120-blm-spt-3superhoops
031120-blm-spt-2superhoops
031120-blm-spt-5superhoops
031120-blm-spt-4superhoops
031120-blm-spt-6superhoops
031120-blm-spt-7superhoops
031120-blm-spt-8superhoops
031120-blm-spt-12superhoops
031120-blm-spt-11superhoops
031120-blm-spt-10superhoops
031120-blm-spt-9superhoops
031120-blm-spt-13superhoops
031120-blm-spt-15superhoops
031120-blm-spt-16superhoops
Contact Randy Sharer at (309) 820-3405. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_sharer