Roanoke-Benson counting on fan support from afar after IHSA limits state series attendance

"Our fans are still going to be there (in spirit), they're just going to be in a different spot. The support that we've had all year will be staying strong."

Zeller wasn't surprised by the IHSA's decision after learning Wednesday the NBA had suspended its season and the NCAA was limiting attendance at its basketball tournament games.

"I think the IHSA had no other options really," he said. "It is what it is. Things that are out of our control are exactly that so we've got to focus on what we can control."

Zeller said his players are disappointed, but maintaining the mental toughness that has served them well through a 36-1 season.

"If you linger on disappointment, that allows your mind to go places that don't allow anything to help you," he said. "So we're going to be excited to be playing in the Final Four and excited to represent R-B and play the game we love."

Players capable of generating their own adrenaline should have an advantage in a quiet arena.

"An experience is still an experience," Zeller said. "It's just a different experience now. No one that cares about basketball who is involved in this weekend is ever going to forget the year the state finals were changed by the coronavirus.