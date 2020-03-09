Roanoke-Benson, Fieldcrest basketball teams chase state berths in Tuesday's super-sectionals

The buzz surrounding Roanoke-Benson High School's basketball team traveled well Friday night. Returning from a Class 1A sectional championship victory over Ridgeview at Danville, the Rockets were unable to sneak back into town.

Make that towns.

"There's a lot of excitement ... just having the fire truck that brought us back (as an escort) and going through Benson and Roanoke, seeing people out and honking horns," Coach Abe Zeller said. "It's uncharted territory since 1986. It's been a while since we've been to this spot."

"This spot" is the super-sectional, where the No. 2-ranked Rockets (35-1) will take on Chicago Fenger at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Redbird Arena. A win would put Roanoke-Benson in the state Final Four on Friday at Peoria.

"It's been a whirlwind," Zeller said.

The same applies at Fieldcrest, where the Knights have surged to Tuesday's Class 2A super-sectional at DeKalb against Timothy Christian. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. with a berth in the 2A state Final Four on the line. It would be the Knights' first.