Roanoke-Benson, Fieldcrest basketball teams chase state berths in Tuesday's super-sectionals

The buzz surrounding Roanoke-Benson High School's basketball team traveled well Friday night. Returning from a Class 1A sectional championship victory over Ridgeview at Danville, the Rockets were unable to sneak back into town.
Make that towns.
"There's a lot of excitement ... just having the fire truck that brought us back (as an escort) and going through Benson and Roanoke, seeing people out and honking horns," Coach Abe Zeller said. "It's uncharted territory since 1986. It's been a while since we've been to this spot."
"This spot" is the super-sectional, where the No. 2-ranked Rockets (35-1) will take on Chicago Fenger at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Redbird Arena. A win would put Roanoke-Benson in the state Final Four on Friday at Peoria.
"It's been a whirlwind," Zeller said.
The same applies at Fieldcrest, where the Knights have surged to Tuesday's Class 2A super-sectional at DeKalb against Timothy Christian. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. with a berth in the 2A state Final Four on the line. It would be the Knights' first.
"Our team is ready to play again," Coach Matt Winkler said Monday morning. "They know we need one more win. Everybody's goal at the beginning of the season is to get to the state tournament. We've put ourselves in position to accomplish that."
Roanoke-Fenger
Roanoke-Benson will go up against "the most athletic team we've faced all year," Zeller said.
Fenger (20-14) is led by 6-foot-5 senior guard Donovan Taylor's 19.5 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Junior guard Kejuan Currie adds 13.6 points per contest.
"We definitely need to handle the ball well," Zeller said. "They do a good job of picking you up fullcourt.
"Defensively, we'll be in our zone and we have to try to keep the ball out of the paint. They just want to attack you. They try to get to the rim and score."
Fenger edged Chicago Leo, 56-55, in the Ottawa Marquette Sectional final while Roanoke-Benson was downing Ridgeview, 38-32.
Zeller said Fenger crashes the offensive boards, adding, "Hopefully having 6-8 Luke Braman in there will negate some of that."
"We have to be aggressive and go get the ball," Zeller said. "Getting back in transition on defense is key too. They just fly up the floor."
Braman, a junior, leads the Rockets at 14.7 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. Junior James Early is at 11.1, senior Jack Weber at 10.0 and senior Trent Weldon at 8.4.
"It will be a huge challenge, but one we're definitely up to," Zeller said.
Fieldcrest-T. Christian
Fieldcrest battled past Sterling Newman, 65-62, Friday in the Princeton Sectional final. The Knights (27-6) had five players score in double figures, led by Bryce Nordstrom's 17 points and five 3-pointers off the bench.
They will face a similarly balanced team in Timothy Christian, which had four double-figure scorers in Friday's 89-78 sectional title-game win over Rockford Lutheran at Genoa.
"They're a tough matchup," Winkler said. "We just have to keep doing what we've been doing ... rebound the ball and play great defense."
Timothy Christian (27-5) is sparked by senior point guard Matt Owens with 12.3 points and 4.6 assists per game. Six-four junior Josh Harris is the top scorer at 14.6, with 6-5 sophomore Ben VannderWal adding 10.3 points and 6-4 senior Al Voss 8.6. Harris had 25 points and Owens 23 on Friday.
The Trojans will have a decided height advantage over the Knights, whose tallest player is 6-1 senior Matt Lorton.
"We've been undersized all year," Winkler said. "The kids always seem to respond. We use our quickness going into the lane, get good position, box out and get rebounds.
"We're going to stress to our kids that if we can win the rebounding battle, we have a great chance to be there at the end and win this game."
Junior guard Jaxon Cusac-McKay paces Fieldcrest with 15.1 points per game to go with four rebounds and four assists per outing. He has a team-high 61 3-pointers, while junior guard Cory Land adds 9.3 points per game. Junior Henry Lorton is the top rebounder at 4.4.
