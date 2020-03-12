Roanoke-Benson hearts broken by cancellation of state basketball tournament

“We appreciate the patience and understanding that we have received from everyone involved in this process over the past 72 hours,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson.

“We have stressed the fluidity of this situation and have been transparent about the possibility that a suspension or cancellation could occur. While we had support from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Peoria City/County Health Department to continue our events with limited spectators, it has become untenable to continue the events among our member schools.

"Multiple schools who are participating or hosting these sports and activities have been forced to withdraw from those roles, clarifying the need for the IHSA to take definitive action. The Board considered suspending the events, but after deliberate discussion, did not believe that was a realistic option within the timeline. We feel for everyone who has been impacted, but must put the health and safety of all involved ahead of these events.”

The IHSA has not made any decisions related to spring sport tournaments at this time even though the NCAA has canceled all spring sports.