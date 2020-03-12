Roanoke-Benson's Luke Braman, U High's Alex Wood earn AP second-team all-state basketball honors

Roanoke-Benson High School's Luke Braman and University High's Alex Wood were second-team selections on the Associated Press Class 1A and 2A all-state boys basketball teams released Thursday.

Braman, a 6-foot-8 junior center, was honored on the 1A team in voting by a statewide media panel. He has led No. 2-ranked Roanoke-Benson to a 35-1 record and a berth in Friday's state semifinals at Peoria against Goreville.

Wood, a senior guard, was tabbed in Class 2A after leading U High to the Central State Eight Conference championship and a No. 2 state ranking.

The Class 1A first team included Central A&M senior Connor Heaton, Kewanee Wethersfield junior Coltin Quagliano, Indian Creek senior Cooper Larsen, Aurora Christian senior Taaj Davis and Woodlawn senior Blake McKay.

The 2A first team consisted of Sterling Newman's Devin House, Chicago Orr's Demarius Splunge, Drew Reifstock of Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, Jalen Quinn of Tuscola nad Drake Hammel of West Hancock.

Area players receiving honorable mention (at least two votes) were El Paso-Gridley senior Jack Weber, Prairie Central junior Trey Bazzell, Pontiac senior Ryan Weir and Fieldcrest junior Jaxon Cusac-McKay, all in 2A.

