Season ends at sectional level for Lincoln, Normal West basketball teams

Already forced to adjust from developments early Thursday, Normal West High School basketball coach Ed Hafermann had to make one final, disappointing adjustment Thursday evening.
"I was in the process of finalizing our list of 60 attendees for the game when I got the notification the season was canceled," Hafermann said. "It's been in the back of my mind since yesterday wondering if this was going to happen."
It did happen and Normal West's season ended Thursday with the news from the Illinois High School Association that all remaining basketball games in its state series could be canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The Wildcats had been scheduled to oppose Collinsville in the Class 4A Pekin Sectional on Friday. Lincoln was set to face Springfield Lanphier in a 3A sectional final at Lincoln. The IHSA had mandated each school would be allowed just 60 fans for each game before later deciding to cancel the entire tournament.
"I was thinking maybe 60 attendees would be good enough," said Hafermann. "Obviously it wasn't."
West claimed a regional championship before defeating Normal Community, 62-47, in a Pekin Sectional semifinal.
"I understand the situation and the call for caution in regards to athletes and safety and health," Hafermann said. "It's somber. I feel bad for the kids, and I feel really bad for our seniors as well. It's an empty feeling. There was a lot of hours of hard work."
The West season ends with a 15-19 record. Three postseason wins came without the services of injured starter Corey Walker.
"I'm very pleased with how our team rallied and came together at the end of the season," said Hafermann. "Losing Corey, we could have easily given up and basically called it quits. But they came together and played three fantastic games in the postseason. They really played as a team."
West would have again been an underdog Friday against No. 5-ranked Collinsville.
"We were really excited about playing for the sectional championshp," Hafermann said. "You never really know what would have happened."
Lincoln coach Neil Alexander had anticipated the atmosphere of a summer tournament before the cancellation, especially for a Railsplitters' team with a large and loyal following.
Ranked sixth in Class 3A, Lincoln advanced to the sectional title game with a 60-41 win over Decatur MacArthur on Wednesday.
"We had a packed house," Alexander said. "It would have been popping at the seams Friday night. People love this team. It's one of the more exciting teams we've had. I'm just sick."
Alexander was to meet with Lincoln superintendent Dwight Stricklin and principal Todd Poelker later Thursday to determine "who those lucky 60 are" who will be attending the game.
Alexander said the tickets would go to families of players, etc., but there may be some difficult decisions.
"We have grandparents who have been to every game," he said.
"We talked to the kids this morning and we told them, 'We can't control this,'" Alexander said. "We said, 'The only thing we can do right now is continue to prepare. And we're not saying that something won't happen that's even worse as we move along day by day or really hour by hour.'"
Hafermann met with his players and also with athletic director Stan Lewis. They sent a survey to parents of players to find out how many immediate family members would like to attend the game.
"I'm watching the spreadsheet populate as we speak," Hafermann said. "We have about half of the team accounted for and we're waiting oin the others. It's not an easy process. Stan and I will have to sit down and discuss it and figure it out."
