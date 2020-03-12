Season ends at sectional level for Lincoln, Normal West basketball teams

Alexander was to meet with Lincoln superintendent Dwight Stricklin and principal Todd Poelker later Thursday to determine "who those lucky 60 are" who will be attending the game.

Alexander said the tickets would go to families of players, etc., but there may be some difficult decisions.

"We have grandparents who have been to every game," he said.

"We talked to the kids this morning and we told them, 'We can't control this,'" Alexander said. "We said, 'The only thing we can do right now is continue to prepare. And we're not saying that something won't happen that's even worse as we move along day by day or really hour by hour.'"

Hafermann met with his players and also with athletic director Stan Lewis. They sent a survey to parents of players to find out how many immediate family members would like to attend the game.

"I'm watching the spreadsheet populate as we speak," Hafermann said. "We have about half of the team accounted for and we're waiting oin the others. It's not an easy process. Stan and I will have to sit down and discuss it and figure it out."

