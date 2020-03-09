Sectional matchup to fan the flames of basketball rivalry between Normal Community and Normal West

"I think it's going to be like the last two ... a pretty close, tight game," Hafermann said. "I think points are going to be hard to come by. They're already hard to come by when you play your arch rival, but when it the third time playing them, you know what you're getting."

Witzig called the first two contests "unbelievably close."

"We could have lost both and we could have won both," he said. "They create a lot of problems. They have shooters, they have a great point guard (senior Alec McGinnis). They know us well.

"It will just be a really neat sectional game. Usually you play someone you don't know as well in the sectional instead of having an Intercity battle."

West won the regional despite losing 6-5, 230-pound inside force Corey Walker late in the regular season to a hip injury.

Hafermann said his team has done a good job of picking up the slack without Walker's 12 points and seven rebounds per game. Senior Evan Hutson scored at a 12.5 clip, junior Nick Rediger at 11.0 and 6-4 sophomore Max Ziebarth averaged 10 rebounds in the two regional wins.

The Wildcats will try to offset the inside presence of NCHS 6-6 sophomore Zach Cleveland and 6-3 senior Jay Gillispie.