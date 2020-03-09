Sectional matchup to fan the flames of basketball rivalry between Normal Community and Normal West

Already a raging inferno, the Unit 5 rivalry has had another log tossed onto the fire.
Tuesday night's basketball game between Normal Community and Normal West high schools will be unlike any of the previous spirited battles.
This one means more, which is saying something in a rivalry that means so much.
"It's more than a rival game because it's for a chance to get into the Class 4A Sweet Sixteen," NCHS coach Dave Witzig said. "That changes everything."
West and NCHS meet at 7 o'clock in a 4A Pekin Sectional semifinal. While the schools have collided in regionals in the past, it's the first sectional matchup for them.
"It's a typical Normal Community-West game except for the fact you're playing to get to the sectional championship game," West coach Ed Hafermann said. "So it's typical but not typical. I know our guys are pretty excited for the opportunity to play."
West (14-19) advanced by winning the Moline Regional as the No. 5 seed. NCHS (23-10) was seeded first while capturing the Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional title.
The rivalry has a lot to live up to in this third installment of the season. NCHS won a four-overtime thriller in the Intercity Tournament 63-60, while West rallied in the fourth quarter for a 48-43 win on Jan. 10 at West.
"I think it's going to be like the last two ... a pretty close, tight game," Hafermann said. "I think points are going to be hard to come by. They're already hard to come by when you play your arch rival, but when it the third time playing them, you know what you're getting."
Witzig called the first two contests "unbelievably close."
You have free articles remaining.
"We could have lost both and we could have won both," he said. "They create a lot of problems. They have shooters, they have a great point guard (senior Alec McGinnis). They know us well.
"It will just be a really neat sectional game. Usually you play someone you don't know as well in the sectional instead of having an Intercity battle."
West won the regional despite losing 6-5, 230-pound inside force Corey Walker late in the regular season to a hip injury.
Hafermann said his team has done a good job of picking up the slack without Walker's 12 points and seven rebounds per game. Senior Evan Hutson scored at a 12.5 clip, junior Nick Rediger at 11.0 and 6-4 sophomore Max Ziebarth averaged 10 rebounds in the two regional wins.
The Wildcats will try to offset the inside presence of NCHS 6-6 sophomore Zach Cleveland and 6-3 senior Jay Gillispie.
"Rebounding will be one of the key points," Hafermann said. "Normal has some very strong athletes. Gillispie is big and strong and Zach Cleveland is long and athletic. We have to make a point to put a body on them, box them out and go get the rebound."
Witzig was impressed with how the Wildcats adjusted in the regional after losing Walker.
"It says a lot about their guys," Witzig said. "Alec McGinnis is a great leader. They're just a bunch of competitors.
"A lot of times when we play each other it's hard to score on both ends. We're going to have to play great defense and not let their shooters get good looks. On our end, we have to have some guys step up and make big plays. Every possession is going to matter in a game like this."
The winner advances to Friday's 7 p.m. championship game at Pekin against the winner of Tuesday's contest between No. 8-ranked O'Fallon and No. 5 Collinsville. That semifinal will be played at Belleville.
120319-blm-spt-11intercity
120319-blm-spt-1intercity
120319-blm-spt-2intercity
120319-blm-spt-3intercity
120319-blm-spt-4intercity
120319-blm-spt-5intercity
120319-blm-spt-6intercity
120319-blm-spt-7intercity
120319-blm-spt-8intercity
120319-blm-spt-9intercity
120319-blm-spt-10intercity
120319-blm-spt-12intercity
120319-blm-spt-13intercity
120319-blm-spt-14intercity
120319-blm-spt-15intercity
Contact Randy Kindred at (309) 820-3402. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_kindred