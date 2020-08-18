State Farm Holiday Classic cancels 2020 basketball event with 64 teams

BLOOMINGTON — The gyms, hotels, restaurants and streets in Bloomington-Normal will be a little less crowded in late December this year.
The 43rd State Farm Holiday Classic, a 64-team high school basketball event that is among the largest in the nation, announced Tuesday it has "made the very difficult decision to cancel the 2020 State Farm Holiday Classic" because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The tourney, which included 16-team Large and Small School divisions for boys and girls, was scheduled for Dec. 28-31 with games at Illinois Wesleyan's Shirk Center along with Normal West, Normal Community and Bloomington high schools.
In a post made on its Faceboook and Twitter accounts, the tournament said it was canceling "in order to adhere to the guidelines set forth by both the Illinois High School Association and the State of Illinois" brought on by the pandemic.
"Please know this is not a decision we made lightly, but in order to ensure the safety of all participants (players, coaches, administrators, fans, officials, volunteers, tournament staff and sponsors), we find it best to not organize a tournament this year," the post stated.
"Our organizing committee wanted to make the decision now rather than later in hopes this helps the rescheduling efforts for our participating teams.
"Thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time! We wish all of our schools and their athletic programs nothing but the best this year, and we hope everyone remains safe and healthy!
"We will see you all in 2021 with more of The Best Basketball this side of March!"
Tournament president Dan Highland said "the writing has been on the wall for a few weeks" regarding the tournament's status this year.
"We always figured there might be a snowstorm that curtailed the Classic, but we never believed it would be some pandemic or catastrophe like this," he said. "It breaks our hearts. There will be 50-60 people (on the Classic committee) wondering what to do between Christmas and New Year's, that's for sure."
To help the participating schools which weren't able to hold camps and other fund-raising events this year, Highland said the State Farm Holiday Classic's Illinois Prairie Community Foundation is making a $300 donation to assist each team.
The Classic began in 1975 when it was a 16-team boys tournament and called the Illinois State Classic while being played at Illinois State's Horton Field House.
The Illinois State Classic stopped in 1986, but returned with an eight-team boys field in 1990 and was named the University High Classic. Games were held at Illinois State's Redbird Arena.
A community volunteer group, led by Highland, took over all duties and responsibilities for the tournament in 1995. The tournament was renamed the Bloomington-Normal Holiday Classic and later took on Converse as its title sponsor in 1996 and 1997.
The field was increased to 32 boys teams, with 16 in Class A and 16 in Class AA, in 1995. Teams were guaranteed three games. The Class A and AA champions played in a Grand Championship game.
An eight-team girls shootout also was added in 1995. A 14-team girls tournament followed in 1997 and soon a 32-team girls tournament emerged, mirroring the boys tournament format.
A school from Milwaukee became the first out-of-state team in 1996. The Classic has seen teams participate from Washington, D.C.; Kentucky; Tennessee; Ohio; Indiana; Florida; Mesa, Arizona; Missouri; Pittsburgh; and New Orleans.
The Grand Championship Game for the girls was eliminated in 2001 and the boys the next year.
