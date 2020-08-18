State Farm Holiday Classic cancels 2020 basketball event with 64 teams

"Thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time! We wish all of our schools and their athletic programs nothing but the best this year, and we hope everyone remains safe and healthy!

"We will see you all in 2021 with more of The Best Basketball this side of March!"

Tournament president Dan Highland said "the writing has been on the wall for a few weeks" regarding the tournament's status this year.

"We always figured there might be a snowstorm that curtailed the Classic, but we never believed it would be some pandemic or catastrophe like this," he said. "It breaks our hearts. There will be 50-60 people (on the Classic committee) wondering what to do between Christmas and New Year's, that's for sure."

To help the participating schools which weren't able to hold camps and other fund-raising events this year, Highland said the State Farm Holiday Classic's Illinois Prairie Community Foundation is making a $300 donation to assist each team.

The Classic began in 1975 when it was a 16-team boys tournament and called the Illinois State Classic while being played at Illinois State's Horton Field House.