Steinman, Central Catholic girls improve to 7-0 in Illini Prairie Conference

Katie Steinman led a balanced attack with 13 points as Central Catholic stayed unbeaten in the Illini Prairie Conference with a 68-22 victory over St. Joseph-Ogden in a girls basketball game Monday at Cvengros Gymnasium.

Abby Cox and Megan Becker scored eight points and Cate Uhren had seven for the Saints, who improved to 9-2 overall and 7-0 in the league.

Sammie Shanks recorded five steals and five assists while Natalia Garcia and Megan Becker grabbed six rebounds each.

Eureka 40, Dee-Mack 38: Ellie Cahill's 15 points helped unbeaten Eureka (11-0) slip past Deer Creek-Mackinaw in a Heart of Illinois Conference game at Mackinaw.

Megan Correll scored 14 points and Addison Swadinsky had 12 for Dee-Mack.

Fieldcrest 58, LeRoy 33: Freshman Riley Burton came off the bench to score 13 points and help Fieldcrest to an HOIC victory at Minonk.

Ashlyn May added 12 points, five assists and four steals while Ella Goodrich had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Knights (10-2, 8-2). Callie Warlow paced LeRoy (6-5) with nine points.