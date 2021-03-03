Telford, Ceylor spark Dwight past Flanagan-Cornell

Isaac Telford's 22 points and 16 points from Brandon Ceylor helped host Dwight to a 62-52 nonconference boys basketball victory over Flanagan-Cornell on Wednesday.
JD Ruddy paced Flanagan-Cornell with 21 points and Tyler Pfaff added 15.
St. Thomas More 60, Olympia 38: Ethan Davis led Olympia with 13 points in an Illini Prairie Conference loss at Champaign.
Streator 72, Wilmington 43: Jack Haynes scored 20 points as Streator celebrated Senior Night with an Interstate Eight Conference victory.
The Bulldogs (9-3, 7-2), which went 6-0 at home this season, also received 14 points from Payton Benning and 11 points from Amarion Ford.
Lincoln 56, Charleston 35: Lincoln improved to 12-3 overall and 8-3 in the Apollo Conference with a league win at Charleston.
Girls
Dee-Mack 37, GCMS 20: Rylee Kahlo scored 12 points to lift Deer Creek-Mackinaw to a Heart of Illinois Conference victory at Gibson City.
