Third-quarter run carries Danville past Bloomington in regional semifinals

BLOOMINGTON — By nailing seven straight shots, the Danville High School basketball team turned a nailbiter into a comfortable 73-58 victory over Bloomington in a Class 3A BHS Regional semifinal on Wednesday.

After Famious French Jr. sank a 15-foot jumper to pull the Purple Raiders into a 31-31 tie with 5:58 left in the third quarter, Danville answered with an 18-5 run that was aided and abetted by three BHS turnovers. The hosts never cut the gap below seven the rest of the way.

"They've got some big-time players over there and they made big-time plays," said first-year BHS coach Justin Walker. "They stepped up and went into another gear. We weren't able to match them and it got away from us."

No. 4 seed Danville (16-15) faces top-seeded and No. 6-state ranked Lincoln (29-2) in Friday's 7 p.m. final. In November, the Railsplitters topped the Vikings, 43-31.

No. 7 seed BHS, which also lost to Danville 67-65 in December, ended the season at 11-16.