Third-quarter run carries Danville past Bloomington in regional semifinals

BLOOMINGTON — By nailing seven straight shots, the Danville High School basketball team turned a nailbiter into a comfortable 73-58 victory over Bloomington in a Class 3A BHS Regional semifinal on Wednesday.
After Famious French Jr. sank a 15-foot jumper to pull the Purple Raiders into a 31-31 tie with 5:58 left in the third quarter, Danville answered with an 18-5 run that was aided and abetted by three BHS turnovers. The hosts never cut the gap below seven the rest of the way.
"They've got some big-time players over there and they made big-time plays," said first-year BHS coach Justin Walker. "They stepped up and went into another gear. We weren't able to match them and it got away from us."
No. 4 seed Danville (16-15) faces top-seeded and No. 6-state ranked Lincoln (29-2) in Friday's 7 p.m. final. In November, the Railsplitters topped the Vikings, 43-31.
No. 7 seed BHS, which also lost to Danville 67-65 in December, ended the season at 11-16.
"They made some adjustments," said Walker, who got nine points from junior star Landon Moore the first 7:00, but only three more the rest of the game. "Devin Miles) did a great job on Landon. You could tell they were trying to get him out of the game."
Moore's four field goals came on nine shots, two of which were blocked.
"Landon Moore is a great player," said Danville coach Durrell Robinson, who coached Pontiac last season. "He picked us apart the first time (while scoring 25 points). Devin (Miles) is the ultimate competitor. He wanted that challenge and he responded very well."
Also doing damage for Danville was Nathanael Hoskins, who had 23 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals.
"He's more than capable of that," Robinson said. "He played within himself today. He let things come to him. He showed how good he really can be."
BHS led after one quarter, 15-14, and enjoyed its biggest lead at 23-16.
"They came out aggressive," Robinson said. "We knew it was a tough draw playing Bloomington at Bloomington, but our guys responded when we them needed to."
Robert Stroud chipped in 15 points and eight rebounds for Danville while Miles and Martez Rhodes tallied 12 points apiece.
Danville only shot 29.4% from the field the first half, but made 22 of 31 shots (71%) the second half to finish at 49.2% compared to BHS at 37.3%.
"We kept attacking," Robinson said. "We kept going strong. In the first half, we went to the rim predicting contact. The second half, we didn't care (about contact). We actually finished pretty well."
BHS was led by junior DeMarco Clayton's 16 points and nine rebounds. Junior TJ Barger and freshman Adam Beasley chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Danville now faces a foe on a 14-game winning streak.
"Honestly, I'm looking forward to it," Robinson said. "This is what it's all about. In order to do great things, you've got to beat great teams. This is our chance to be able to do that."
Looking back on the season, Walker was pleased his young team, picked by some to finish eighth in the Big 12 Conference, wound up fourth and won several tough road games.
"We continued to build every day, every week, so that was good," he said. "I'm excited to work with these guys. This will really be my first offseason with them. We'll see what happens."
