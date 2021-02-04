University High boys basketball defeats Olympia

DJ Starr scored 19 points and the University High School basketball team outscored Olympia in every quarter en route to a 59-33 victory at U High Gymnasium on Wednesday.

"It felt really good to be back on the floor with our guys," U High coach Andrew McDowell said. "It was a long time away and tonight’s game more than anything else just made everything feel normal for even a brief moment. I'm really proud of how hard our guys competed. It wasn’t clean or perfect, but it was a basketball game."

Brandon Merritt contributed 10 points, 10 assists and six rebounds to help the Pioneers win their season opener.

Angelo Bernal grabbed 14 rebounds for U High. Hunter Berges' 10 points paced Olympia.

Dwight 80, Gardner 62: Brandon Ceylor registered 28 points and Abe Rieke 18 as Dwight won at Gardner.

Girls

Galesburg 52, Central Catholic 38: Katie Steinman topped Central Catholic with 14 points and six rebounds in a loss to Galesburg.

Steinman, Abby Cox and Ella Larson sparked the Saints' defense with three steals apiece.