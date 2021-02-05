University High edges Normal West

NORMAL — DJ Starr registered 24 points, six rebounds, five steals and four assists to boost the University High School basketball team to a 59-57 victory over Normal West on Friday.

U High led by one when Starr split two free throws late in the game. West's final shot was off the mark.

“That was a good win for the Pioneers. They’re a big team and I thought we did a good enough job on their bigs to make it tough, and our guards were able to control the tempo of the game," U High coach Andrew McDowell said. “DJ Starr had a great third quarter, and that put us in a position to get a lead and hold on for the win.”

Brandon Merritt helped the Pioneers' cause with 13 points, and Justin Johnson grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.

Corey Walker's 17 points and nine rebounds led West, which also received 11 points and six rebounds from Max Ziebarth.

"We had a tough time containing DJ Starr. He is tough to stop on the drive, but also he made some big-time 3-point shots," West coach Ed Hafermann said. "I was proud of our guys to battle back when we were down by nine points with under 3½ minutes left in the game. We had a chance at the end to tie it up, but unfortunately the ball did not roll in."

