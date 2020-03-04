University High School basketball defeated by PORTA in 2A sectional action

A University High School fourth-quarter comeback fell just short Wednesday as Petersburg PORTA upset the Pioneers, 47-44, in the semifinals of the Class 2A Beardstown Sectional.
Ranked second in Class 2A, U High had a game-tying 3-point attempt from Logan Christensen rim out at the buzzer to end the Pioneers’ season at 26-8.
“It was a good look for a good shooter,” U High coach Andrew McDowell said. “It’s hard to swallow in a sectional game. All year, when we don’t play our best basketball we found a way to win. We don’t play our best tonight and we were not able to.”
Minnesota State recruit Mason Muller scored 16 points to pace PORTA, which will take a 22-5 record into Friday’s sectional championship game against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin.
The Pioneers and Bluejays were tied at 36 through three quarters. PORTA surged ahead by five points and began running time off the clock.
A Brandon Merritt driving basket brought U High within 47-44 in the final minute. The Pioneers then fouled Muller, who missed two free throws to give U High a chance.
“They definitely played really well. Mason Muller is a really good player,” McDowell said. “He got it going the first half. Defensively, we were much better the second half. But we couldn’t get the big shot to go in for us.”
Christensen nailed four first-half 3-pointers and led U High with 16 points. Angelo Bernal added eight points and Drew Wollenschlager seven.
CLASS 1A
Ridgeview 51, Salt Fork 39: Levi Zimmerman scored 13 points of his 15 points in the first quarter to get Ridgeview off to a positive start and the Mustangs completed a victory over Salt Fork in a semifinal of the Class 1A Danville Schlarman Sectional.
"We were real aggressive to start the game, and Levi led the way," Ridgeview coach Rodney Kellar said. "He had three threes the first quarter."
Ridgeview (25-9) will face No. 2-ranked Roanoke-Benson for the sectional championship on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Mustangs led 15-8 after one quarter and 33-18 at the half.
Reece Ramirez added 14 points and Garrett Stevens 10 for Ridgeview.
"We played really good defense and executed pretty well at both ends," said Kellar. "We were a little shaky the fourth quarter, but defensively we were able to hold them off well enough."