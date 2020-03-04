University High School basketball defeated by PORTA in 2A sectional action

A University High School fourth-quarter comeback fell just short Wednesday as Petersburg PORTA upset the Pioneers, 47-44, in the semifinals of the Class 2A Beardstown Sectional.

Ranked second in Class 2A, U High had a game-tying 3-point attempt from Logan Christensen rim out at the buzzer to end the Pioneers’ season at 26-8.

“It was a good look for a good shooter,” U High coach Andrew McDowell said. “It’s hard to swallow in a sectional game. All year, when we don’t play our best basketball we found a way to win. We don’t play our best tonight and we were not able to.”

Minnesota State recruit Mason Muller scored 16 points to pace PORTA, which will take a 22-5 record into Friday’s sectional championship game against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin.

The Pioneers and Bluejays were tied at 36 through three quarters. PORTA surged ahead by five points and began running time off the clock.

A Brandon Merritt driving basket brought U High within 47-44 in the final minute. The Pioneers then fouled Muller, who missed two free throws to give U High a chance.