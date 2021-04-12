Watch now: 17 Area players selected All-State by IBCA

Seventeen high school players from the Pantagraph area have been selected to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association all-state teams.
Central Catholic placed a player on both the 2A boys and girls all-state teams in JT Welch and Katie Steinman.
Welch averaged 20.2 points, five assists and four rebounds for the Saints and will play his college basketball at Millikin.
Normal Community placed Zach Cleveland on the 4A boys list, and University High’s DJ Starr was part of the 2A boys squad.
Cleveland posted averages of 20.5 points and 12.1 rebounds this past season.
Joining Welch and Starr on the 2A boys team were Jaxon Cusac-McKay of Fieldcrest and Prairie Centrals Trey Bazzell.
Headed to Illinois Wesleyan, Bazzell contributed at a clip of 23.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.6 blocks.
Area boys on the 1A all-state unit were Cornerstone Christian’s Zach Wolfe, Roanoke-Benson’s Luke Braman, Tazden Eller of Heyworth and Dwight’s Brandon Ceylor. Lincoln’s Dylan Singleton was picked for the 3A boys squad.
The Class 2A girls team also featured Ellie Cahill of Eureka, Tremont’s Alli Fuller, Taylor Nowaskie of Olympia and Clinton’s Mallory Cyrulik, while Dwight’s Kayla Kodat made the girls 1A group.
Cyrulik scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds per game.
Lincoln’s Kloe Froebe was chosen for the 3A girls team. Froebe averaged over 26 points per contest in her freshman season.
Twelve more area players received special mention, including Normal West’s Corey Walker in 4A boys.
Other boys given special mention were Carson Brozenec of Fisher in 1A boys, Eureka’s Trevor Heffren, Asa Smith of El Paso-Gridley and Deer Creek-Mackinaw’s John Blumeyer in 2A boys and Landon Hullinger of Lincoln in 3A boys.
Girls on the special mention list were Normal West’s Megan Williams in 4A and the 2A group of Chloe Sisco of Prairie Central, Addison Ritchie of Tri-Valley, Fieldcrest’s Ashlyn May, Pontiac’s Addision Masching and Eureka’s Ella Ausmus.
