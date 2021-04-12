Watch now: 17 Area players selected All-State by Illinois Basketball Coaches Association

Seventeen high school players from the Pantagraph area have been selected to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association all-state teams.

Central Catholic placed a player on both the 2A boys and girls all-state teams in JT Welch and Katie Steinman.

Welch averaged 20.2 points, five assists and four rebounds for the Saints and will play his college basketball at Millikin.

Normal Community placed Zach Cleveland on the 4A boys list, and University High’s DJ Starr was part of the 2A boys squad.

Cleveland posted averages of 20.5 points and 12.1 rebounds this past season.

Joining Welch and Starr on the 2A boys team were Jaxon Cusac-McKay of Fieldcrest and Prairie Centrals Trey Bazzell.

Headed to Illinois Wesleyan, Bazzell contributed at a clip of 23.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.6 blocks.

Area boys on the 1A all-state unit were Cornerstone Christian’s Zach Wolfe, Roanoke-Benson’s Luke Braman, Tazden Eller of Heyworth and Dwight’s Brandon Ceylor. Lincoln’s Dylan Singleton was picked for the 3A boys squad.