Watch now: After 35 years, Rodney Kellar retiring as Ridgeview's boys basketball coach

"She never ever said no to go scouting. In fact, she went scouting with me as the (Kellar) kids got older because that was our date night," he said. "We would go eat and go watch the game. She worked at State Farm for 40 years and raised two kids while I was coaching, She was one of the key members of our booster club for over 20 years as the secretary, and then she kept my stats for the last few years. She's been involved in every facet of our program."

The Ridgeview basketball court was named "Coach Kellars' Court" in 2016 in honor of Rodney and Leon, who died days before the Mustangs played in the 2015 State Finals in Peoria.

"But it should be 'Kellar Court' because Teri and my mom had a big impact on my dad and myself," said Rodney Kellar.

The Kellars now plan to spend plenty of time with their children, grandchildren and friends. They're also going to volunteer with the Colfax Restoration Program, spearheaded by former Ridgeview basketball player Michael Rigsby and designed "to bring life back into our main street and our town," said Kellar.

Tinsley and 2002 graduate Cody Lewis, who played for a year at Southeast Missouri State, were the only Division I players Kellar coached. But the hundreds of players he directed on the court and in the classroom also felt they were at the top of heap.