Watch now: After 35 years, Rodney Kellar retiring as Ridgeview's boys basketball coach

COLFAX — Rodney Kellar knew for a while this past season would be his final one as Ridgeview High School's head boys basketball coach.
He just preferred not to let everyone else know, which really says all you need to know about him.
"I didn't want the circus of leaving, retiring, ride off into the sunset," said Kellar. "My wife (Teri) and children (Michael and Lauren) knew that this would be it. I always thought it was the kids' season, not mine. I had my fun in the sun."
Kellar wanted the focus to be on his team, especially the seniors with the unique circumstances of a COVID-19 abbreviated season of 16 games that didn't start until January and included no state tournament series.
And when the Mustangs' football season wrapped up (again so he wouldn't become the story while they were playing), Kellar pulled together his team in the locker room last Friday.
Kellar informed them he would be retiring after a 35-year Hall of Fame coaching career that included 668 victories, 11 regional and McLean County Tournament titles, five sectional championships and a third-place finish in the 2015 Class 1A State Tournament.
"I told my wife I gave myself a C in the meeting because it was hard emotionally talking to them," said Kellar, choking up again while thinking about that moment.
Anyone who has played under Kellar, or was taught social studies by him at Ridgeview Junior High, would give him an A+.
"As a kid growing up I always went to the games. He was a legend in my eyes," said William Tinsley, a standout on Ridgeview's 2015 squad who played for two years at Illinois State. "He had summer camps every year. I never missed a summer camp. He's the reason why I love basketball and the reason Colfax right now is a tight-knit community.
"He's so passionate about his skill. I'm at a loss for words because he's such a great man."
Brandon Burke has only been Ridgeview's principal for two years, but said he's seen the admiration that Kellar has inspired.
"It's not just what he brought to the basketball court that is going to be missed, but all the memories and values he instilled in all the players he's coached over the years," said Burke. "I've been able to recognize his former players coming back and how well respected he is in their eyes. That's irreplaceable."
Kellar called coaching at the school he attended and played football under his father, Leon, an "unbelievable journey."
After spending three years teaching in LeRoy, where he was the junior high basketball coach, Kellar accepted an offer to become the Panthers' head varsity coach. But then the head coaching position opened at Octavia, and the 1979 Rockets' graduate couldn't resist.
"The old adage that you can't go home, there's nothing true about that," said Kellar.
With Leon Kellar at his side on the bench as assistant coach, Rodney Kellar started a run that began as a 25-year-old and ended as a 60-year-old grandfather of two. After three years at Octavia, the school merged in 1989 with Saybrook-Arrowsmith to become Ridgeview.
"It's a great place to raise a family and teach and coach. There's a lot of people in this village of Colfax and in our surrounding towns of Cooksville, Anchor, Saybrook and Arrowsmith who have made this journey possible," said Kellar.
Kellar, who retired from teaching in 2016, thought the 2019-20 season might be his last. After concluding a 25-10 campaign with a sectional championship game loss to Roanoke-Benson, Kellar and his wife took their two granddaughters to a home they own in Cape Coral, Fla., to think about things.
"We were looking for a sign," he said.
That came while in Florida when the state tournament was canceled and COVID-19 began shutting everything down, including schools.
The decision was made.
"Teri and I came to the conclusion we can't go now. We can't go under these circumstances and leave a great group of kids we had coming back in limbo," said Kellar. "That's what we were, in limbo for several months."
While the Mustangs suffered through a 4-12 season — one of only six losing years under Kellar — to say it wasn't successful would be an understatement to its coach.
"The season wasn't like what anyone unexpected, and I feel bad for a lot of schools in our area and conferences who had outstanding teams and outstanding players and didn't get to compete for a state series," said Kellar. "Our guys were tremendous with it. I'm glad for our seniors. It was abbreviated, but I hope we had a few good moments they can look back and reflect on that it was better than the alternative, which was nothing."
Kellar played football at three years at Illinois State. One of the biggest things he learned from his first ISU head coach, Charlie Cowdrey, was calling players by their first instead of last name.
"It's a sign of respect," said Kellar.
Kellar initially thought he wanted to be a football coach long-term. But he found basketball was his "passion," and he also got to stay involved in football for several years at Octavia/Ridgeview when he served as offensive coordinator for head coach Dean Bartges.
There were a few bumps in the road during the past 35 years. The biggest came in the 2009-10 season when Ridgeview went 1-26.
However, that season taught Kellar some valuable lessons that turned the next decade into something special.
"That made me a better coach," said Kellar. "It was hard to go through, but it came down to you get the guys who walk through the door. You have to dedicate yourself to making those guys better. I went the individual improvement routes. We started calling individual workouts OTIs, opportunity to improve. The kids bought in. They've always bought in. They were here every day."
Also there every step of the way has been Teri.
"She's the First Lady (of Ridgeview Basketball)," said Tinsley of Teri's unofficial title. "She was there every summer camp giving us water or Gatorade or whatever."
Rodney Kellar couldn't think of a better partner to share his journey. He said going to summer clinics and camps was something he loved doing. Kellar received his wife's blessing to do those things.
"She never ever said no to go scouting. In fact, she went scouting with me as the (Kellar) kids got older because that was our date night," he said. "We would go eat and go watch the game. She worked at State Farm for 40 years and raised two kids while I was coaching, She was one of the key members of our booster club for over 20 years as the secretary, and then she kept my stats for the last few years. She's been involved in every facet of our program."
The Ridgeview basketball court was named "Coach Kellars' Court" in 2016 in honor of Rodney and Leon, who died days before the Mustangs played in the 2015 State Finals in Peoria.
"But it should be 'Kellar Court' because Teri and my mom had a big impact on my dad and myself," said Rodney Kellar.
The Kellars now plan to spend plenty of time with their children, grandchildren and friends. They're also going to volunteer with the Colfax Restoration Program, spearheaded by former Ridgeview basketball player Michael Rigsby and designed "to bring life back into our main street and our town," said Kellar.
Tinsley and 2002 graduate Cody Lewis, who played for a year at Southeast Missouri State, were the only Division I players Kellar coached. But the hundreds of players he directed on the court and in the classroom also felt they were at the top of heap.
"I appreciate all the people who have reached out," said Kellar. "I wish I was quite as impactful as they think I was in that respect."