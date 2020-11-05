Watch now: Area schools in wait mode on whether to play basketball this month

"Our main goal is try to get the kids back playing as quickly as we can and as safely as we can. At the same time, we don't want to be the lone person on the island."

Bauman said it will be up to the District 87 board to decide if BHS will be on the court. There is a board meeting scheduled Wednesday.

"We're collecting some information as far as the legalities going against IDPH's recommendations. There are some concerns there we need to take seriously," said Bauman. "As much as we would like to do it (play), our hope is either IHSA or IDPH move in one direction to get more alike on what they can offer as far as guidance.

"We're going to proceed like our students should be prepared to start as far as registration and physicals are concerned. We know on that date we could do activities that fall in line with what the IDPH recommends. Whatever guidelines are for a high-risk sport we can do those on the 16th to make sure we're engaging our interested athletes."

BHS, NCHS and Normal West are members of the Big 12 Conference. Another league member, Peoria Notre Dame, won't play because of the Diocese of Peoria decision.

Temples said the other Big 12 schools are in the same boat as the Intercity league members.