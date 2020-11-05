Watch now: Area schools in wait mode on whether to play basketball this month

There was rejoicing across the state when the Illinois High School Association announced last week its member schools could begin boys and girls basketball practice Nov. 16 with games two weeks later.
This week, area athletic directors contacted by The Pantagraph said they don't know if that will happen at their schools.
"At this point we're still unsure," said Bloomington athletic director Tony Bauman. "Obviously we would like to provide whatever opportunities we can for our students in basketball. We're still unsure what that will look like on Nov. 16 when we can start."
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and the IHSA have offered conflicting statements. The Illinois Department of Public Health moved basketball from medium risk to high risk last week, prompting Pritzker to say basketball wouldn't be starting in November.
The IHSA came back the next day with a bombshell, preferring to follow the guidelines of its IHSA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and allowing basketball to start as scheduled. Masks must be worn by all players, coaches and officials among other restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The next day, Pritzker said basketball would move to the spring and hinted at liability concerns for schools going against IDPH recommendations.
Unit 5 athletic directors Wes Temples (Normal West) and Nic Kearfott (Normal Community) met with superintendent Kristen Weikle and her administrative staff on Wednesday for the second time to talk about what the district would do.
"Their law team is looking into all the aspects because of the funding and insurance part of it and liability part of it. At this time no decision has been made," said Temples. "We're hoping there's a way. Everyone wants them (to play), but at the same time you have to do what's best for your whole district."
No decision on basketball's fate has been made at University High, either.
"We are collecting data before we make a recommendation to (Illinois State University)," said U High athletic director Steve Evans.
The Diocese of Peoria came out this week saying its schools, which includes Central Catholic, won't play basketball in the 2020-21 school year.
Pontiac athletic director Gary Brunner said no decision has been made by the Illini Prairie Conference, where the Indians and Central Catholic are members, about the basketball season.
There is a scheduled meeting of Illini Prairie superintendents to talk about basketball Thursday.
"We're in limbo waiting to see what guidance we get," said Brunner. "We're up in the air waiting for our next step."
The Heart of Illinois Conference is leaving the decision up to each individual league school, according to athletic directors BJ Zeleznik of LeRoy and Jason Greene of Eureka.
Zeleznik said to play or not to play will be made by LeRoy's administration and school board.
"We want to play. We feel that extra and cocurricular participation is essential to the emotional and mental development of our student-athletes," said Zeleznik. "We remain hopeful we're going to get that opportunity. We're very appreciative of the IHSA siding on our behalf to be able to give schools local control and the parents gaining control over that decision."
Greene said Eureka is waiting to see what is the consensus of other HOIC schools before deciding its course of action.
"I know some schools are wanting to do it and some are waiting on approval," said Greene. "We have said all along that we'll take the IHSA and their sports (medicine) advisory committee's advice. I think we're leaning towards playing, but we want to get pulse of what the HOI schools are going to do as well.
"Our main goal is try to get the kids back playing as quickly as we can and as safely as we can. At the same time, we don't want to be the lone person on the island."
Bauman said it will be up to the District 87 board to decide if BHS will be on the court. There is a board meeting scheduled Wednesday.
"We're collecting some information as far as the legalities going against IDPH's recommendations. There are some concerns there we need to take seriously," said Bauman. "As much as we would like to do it (play), our hope is either IHSA or IDPH move in one direction to get more alike on what they can offer as far as guidance.
"We're going to proceed like our students should be prepared to start as far as registration and physicals are concerned. We know on that date we could do activities that fall in line with what the IDPH recommends. Whatever guidelines are for a high-risk sport we can do those on the 16th to make sure we're engaging our interested athletes."
BHS, NCHS and Normal West are members of the Big 12 Conference. Another league member, Peoria Notre Dame, won't play because of the Diocese of Peoria decision.
Temples said the other Big 12 schools are in the same boat as the Intercity league members.
"Everybody really, really hopes there's a way for it to happen, but it sounds like most school districts are checking out all the issues that could be brought up if they do it," said Temples.
Zeleznik is confident schools could conduct basketball seasons in a safe manner.
"You see all the schools that have been in session since August and are managing successfully, and if there is an outbreak they close their doors for a while and come back and do it again," he said. "I feel schools, administrations, parents and kids do as good as job as they can given the circumstances, and I don't understand why athletics are different."
