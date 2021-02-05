Watch now: Central Catholic girls rally in fourth quarter to turn back U High

Central Catholic finishes off first win of season against U High. pic.twitter.com/cTTjKSx5Ft— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) February 6, 2021
BLOOMINGTON — It doesn't matter what kind of basketball season is being played this season. It didn't even matter if no fans were in attendance Friday night at Cvengros Gymnasium.
For Katie Steinman and her Central Catholic High School teammates, there is something special about playing University High.
"This is probably one of our biggest games. U High has always been one of our rivals," said Steinman, a senior guard. "We had a tough loss against them last year and have started off this year a little slow, so it's a great first win going into our conference games."
Playing their third game this week to start the season, while U High was in its season opener, probably helped the Saints. U High held the lead for most of the first three quarters before Central Catholic's unrelenting full-court pressure turned the tide and helped the Saints to a 50-44 victory over the Pioneers.
Steinman scored 14 points while fellow seniors Abbey Davis and Ella Larson added 11 each as the Saints got over the hump after close losses to Metamora and Galesburg earlier this week.
"Abbey Davis had a really good game tonight and picked it up a little bit. She found the easy points and everything came natural after that," said Central coach Debbie Coffman. "Ella Larson did a good job attacking the basket and creating things and, of course, Katie is playing hard for us all three games."
Central's pressure forced U High into 26 turnovers.
"We had a couple games ahead of time, so I think a little bit of conditioning helped us in the fourth quarter," said Coffman. "Last night's practice was a lot about transition and steals and what you do with it afterwards. We weren't really capitalizing the first two games. All three teams we've played this week are very good and very well coached. It's a good start for us for this crazy season we're having."
Central's only lead in the first half came at 12-11 on Steinman's drive inside. Adriana Crabtree swished a high-arching 3-pointer at the buzzer to give U High a 14-12 lead after the first quarter.
Kayla Petersen 3-point play with 1.8 seconds left gives U High a 7-point halftime lead. pic.twitter.com/R61Msl97QC— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) February 6, 2021
The Pioneers took control in the second quarter. Kayla Petersen's three-point play with 1.8 seconds left gave U High a 28-21 halftime lead.
Davis' 18-foot jumper tied the game at 31-all late in the third quarter before Chloe Ward's 3-pointer helped U High take a 34-33 lead into the final eight minutes.
The Pioneers were ahead, 38-35, before the Saints rattled off an 11-0 run to put the game away. Larson scored five points in the decisive surge.
"The first two games we weren't gelling super duper well, but for sure we turned it on and everyone played together," said Steinman. "We worked really well together to get the win."
Naomi Elliott paced the Pioneers with 11 points, while Kassidy Patton contributed nine points and a game-high seven rebounds.
"Central Catholic looked like they played three games compared to us playing our first game," said U High coach Laura Sellers. "Also when you play Central Catholic you have to do a lot of preparation. It's hard to play them. They did a good job in the pressure and their press kind of wore us down. That really showed."
Both coaches went to their benches often which might be a season-long thing because of having to wear masks.
"With the masks it really wears them down," said Coffman. "We try to watch them and tell them to let us know (if they're tired). You don't want anything to happen with the masks."
"I think I've gotten pretty used to the mask," said Steinman. "We haven't had any real rest days (this week), but sticking together is helping us through."
Coffman said she's grateful her team, which includes nine seniors, has been able to get back on the court after being delayed more than two months because of the pandemic. She also hopes some fans will be able to attend the games starting next week.
"Every day is a blessing to be out there," she said. "You never know the timing or what will happen. Just to be in the gym with the kids feels good."
The Saints open Illini Prairie Conference action Monday at home against Pontiac. U High travels to Decatur MacArthur for its Central State Eight Conference opener Tuesday.
