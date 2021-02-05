Watch now: Central Catholic girls rally in fourth quarter to turn back U High

"The first two games we weren't gelling super duper well, but for sure we turned it on and everyone played together," said Steinman. "We worked really well together to get the win."

Naomi Elliott paced the Pioneers with 11 points, while Kassidy Patton contributed nine points and a game-high seven rebounds.

"Central Catholic looked like they played three games compared to us playing our first game," said U High coach Laura Sellers. "Also when you play Central Catholic you have to do a lot of preparation. It's hard to play them. They did a good job in the pressure and their press kind of wore us down. That really showed."

"With the masks it really wears them down," said Coffman. "We try to watch them and tell them to let us know (if they're tired). You don't want anything to happen with the masks."

"I think I've gotten pretty used to the mask," said Steinman. "We haven't had any real rest days (this week), but sticking together is helping us through."