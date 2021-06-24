Watch now: Central Catholic's Steinman, Welch taking different paths after IBCA All-Star Games

BLOOMINGTON — While JT Welch is in the gym every day putting up hundreds of shots, Katie Steinman just picked up a basketball the other day for the first time since March when her season ended.

It's not that Steinman hasn't been practicing. She's just been sharpening her other sport, golf, for when she arrives at Butler University in the fall.

"I might be a little out of shape because I've been walking for golf all the time instead of running up and down the court," she said Thursday. "I have no expectations except to go out there and have fun."

Welch and Steinman are looking forward to representing Central Catholic High School one last time Saturday during the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Games at Pontiac High School.

"It's kind of my last high school thing where I'm playing with kids all my age," said Welch, who will play for Millikin. "I'm definitely going to cherish it and try to represent Central as best I can."

Steinman will be joined by Kayla Kodat of Dwight on the Class 1A-2A North squad in the 11 a.m. game against the South, which will have Alli Fuller of Tremont. The Class 3A-4A girls game will be at 4 p.m.

Three area players will be on the North squad going against Welch and the 1A-2A South at 1 p.m. — Jaxon Cusac-McKay of Fieldcrest, Dwight's Brandon Ceylor and Luke Braman of Roanoke-Benson.

Serving as the North's head coach will be Ryan Tompkins of GCMS. His assistants will be Nathaniel Meiss of El Paso-Gridley and Tim Meiss of Eureka.

Lincoln teammates Dylan Singleton and Landon Hullinger are on the Class 3A-4A South team meeting the North at 6 p.m.

Steinman and Welch both made the IBCA Class 2A All-State teams in their senior seasons in which each topped the 1,000-career point barrier. Steinman, a four-year regular for the Saints' girls squad, averaged 16 points per game.

Welch was a three-year starter for the Central Catholic boys and his father, head coach Jason Welch. The 5-foot-10, 145-pound Welch, a prolific 3-point shooter, averaged 20.2 points, five assists and four rebounds this season.

But Welch knows that won't mean anything when he arrives at Millikin. That's why he's in the Saints' gym almost every day this summer.

"I get in the weight room on my own and am doing this every day, getting as many shots as I can and trying to make my weaknesses better," he said. "I need to get better off the dribble and get more shifty and stronger, all that kind of stuff to help me get on the floor next year at Millikin."

After endless summers playing in shootouts for the Saints and AAU, Welch is trying to handle a different kind of normal.

"It's more weird more than anything. It's weird to adjust seeing everyone playing. That's what I'm used to," he said, as his father went with the Saints to the Morris Shootout early Thursday morning. "It's different. I have to find other college guys in the area that want to do pick-up runs. I drive to Millikin every Monday night for open gyms."

Welch calls playing in the IBCA All-Star Game "an honor, for sure." He'll be playing next to his future Millikin, Noah Livingston of Casey-Westfield.

"I was reading the packet and it was Dwyane Wade, Andre Iguodola, all those guys that have played in it. It's definitely huge," said Welch. "I know all the guys who have been at Central and are good have played in that game. I'm going to have fun."

That is Steinman's approach, too, but maybe for a different reason.

"I feel it's probably the last competitive basketball game I'll ever play," she said. "I always love competing and playing as many sports as possible over the years. To have one last shot with basketball is super fun."

Steinman could have been a four-year Class 1A All-State performer in golf if not for last fall's state tournament not being held because of the pandemic. She tied for fourth as a freshman in 2017; tied for sixth in 2018 when she led the Saints to the title; and tied for eighth in 2019.

Although she will be a preferred walk-on golfer at Butler, anyone who has seen Steinman's competitiveness on the basketball court knows not to think she won't make an impact.

"I've talked to the coach (Christie Cates) a lot. They don't have a ton of scholarships for golf," said Steinman. "She said you'll be treated like everyone else and if you play hard and work hard the next couple years, you could earn a partial scholarship. That's the goal, to keep getting better and earn a spot on the team."

When Steinman walks off the basketball court for the last time Saturday, her attention will turn to the State Farm Youth Classic. She'll play in the women's collegiate division Monday and Tuesday at Weibring Golf Club.

And Welch will head back to the gym to get more shots up.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

