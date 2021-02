The Tuscola boys basketball team defeated Clinton 78-60 on Friday night behind 24 points from Jalen Quinn and 17 from Haven Hatfield.

With the win, Tuscola improved to 7-0 and 2-0 in the Central Illinois Conference.

Clinton (0-8, 0-4 CIC) was led by Mason Walker with 19 points and Max Johnson with 15.

Check out photos from the game below. Scroll to the bottom to see individual scoring stats for all players from both teams.

