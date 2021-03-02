Watch now: Cleveland, Normal Community defeat Bloomington

NORMAL – With one lone point to show for the first three and a half minutes of play Tuesday, the Normal Community High School basketball team suddenly uncovered the right formula.

Feeding 6-foot-7 junior Zach Cleveland and feeding him often propelled the Ironmen to a 64-38 Big 12 Conference victory over Bloomington.

Cleveland finished with 31 points and 14 rebounds as NCHS improved to 8-5 overall and 5-4 in the Big 12.

“It was a struggle at first. We were having a hard time scoring,” Ironmen coach Dave Witzig said. “We were able to get it into Zach, our guards hit some threes and it really opened it up for us.”

Cleveland scored 13 points as NCHS led 15-10 through one quarter and registered 21 of the Ironmen’s first 23 points on his way to 23 points and nine rebounds in the opening two quarters.

“The guards moved the ball well. That opened things up,” said Cleveland. “They did the hard job. Then they found me to do the easy job and just put it in.”

A 3-pointer from Robbie Brent with six seconds left in the first half sent NCHS into halftime with a 33-15 lead. The Ironmen received third-quarter treys from Justin Potts, Trey Redd and Jaxson Jones while extending their margin to 47-25.