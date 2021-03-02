Watch now: Cleveland, Normal Community defeat Bloomington

NORMAL – With one lone point to show for the first three and a half minutes of play Tuesday, the Normal Community High School basketball team suddenly uncovered the right formula.
Feeding 6-foot-7 junior Zach Cleveland and feeding him often propelled the Ironmen to a 64-38 Big 12 Conference victory over Bloomington.
Cleveland finished with 31 points and 14 rebounds as NCHS improved to 8-5 overall and 5-4 in the Big 12.
Normal Community starting lineup vs. Bloomington pic.twitter.com/stVtEMEM0G— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) March 3, 2021
“It was a struggle at first. We were having a hard time scoring,” Ironmen coach Dave Witzig said. “We were able to get it into Zach, our guards hit some threes and it really opened it up for us.”
Cleveland scored 13 points as NCHS led 15-10 through one quarter and registered 21 of the Ironmen’s first 23 points on his way to 23 points and nine rebounds in the opening two quarters.
“The guards moved the ball well. That opened things up,” said Cleveland. “They did the hard job. Then they found me to do the easy job and just put it in.”
A 3-pointer from Robbie Brent with six seconds left in the first half sent NCHS into halftime with a 33-15 lead. The Ironmen received third-quarter treys from Justin Potts, Trey Redd and Jaxson Jones while extending their margin to 47-25.
Tamareon Reynolds topped the Purple Raiders (1-8, 1-7) with 12 points. Andreus Jones added nine. Adam Beasley grabbed a team-high five rebounds.
Bloomington's starting lineup vs. Normal Community pic.twitter.com/XJ3EsJZJUH— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) March 3, 2021
“It’s always a big battle between us,” Cleveland said of the Intercity rivalry with BHS. “We always play at the gym together, us and the Bloomington guys. To play them in a real high school game is really fun.”
The Raiders earned 23 trips to the free throw line but connected on just 11 for 48 percent.
“Zach had the height advantage and did a great job of using that. He hit a three and just did a lot of things to get us going at the offensive end,” Witzig said. “We were able to set our defense and not allow them to fast break. Our halfcourt man to man was really solid. To hold them to 38 was a really good defensive effort by our guys.”
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt