Watch now: Darrelynn Dunn named girls basketball coach at Normal West

NORMAL – Darrelynn Dunn is returning to Bloomington-Normal as a head basketball coach.
Normal West High School athletic director Wes Temples announced Friday that Dunn has been named the head girls basketball coach of the Wildcats.
“Normal West is thrilled to have Darrelynn Dunn assume the duties as our head girls basketball coach,” Temple said. “His knowledge of X’s and O’s is outstanding, and he will continue to set high expectations for our student-athletes on the court, off the court and in the classroom.”
Dunn is a graduate of Bloomington High School and Illinois State University, and spent the past four seasons as head girls coach at Prairie Central.
“It’s exciting being away for four years and being able to coach back in town,” said Dunn. “Everything fell into place to coach back in the area. I’m really looking forward to it.”
Dunn was an assistant girls basketball coach at Normal Community for three years before taking the job at Prairie Central. With the Hawks, Dunn posted a 61-38 record, including a school-record for wins and a regional championship during a 28-5 season in 2019-20.
“Coach Dunn is a detailed practice planner and will carry that ability into coordinating all aspects of our girls basketball program,” Temples said. “We are confident the program is in good hands under his direction.”
Although Dunn played four years of basketball at BHS, the majority of his athletic accomplishments have come on the football field.
A standout tailback for the Purple Raiders and at ISU, Dunn rushed for 1,015 yards for the Redbirds in 2012. He also played for the indoor Bloomington Edge.
Dunn, who replaces Corey Ostling as West coach, believes his days as an NCHS assistant gave him “a lot of insight” into the Big 12 Conference.
“From top to bottom, it’s a pretty tough conference. It’s usually wide open,” he said. “This is a great opportunity to instill confidence in these girls they can compete with anybody.”
Dunn also coaches for the AAU Illinois Fusion Academy.
“I’m very detail oriented,” said Dunn. “I love to play pressure defense, a lot of ball movement, read and react. All the girls to have a lot more freedom and not have to think as much. I think it does better justice when you know all the players top to bottom. Building personal relationships first helps better translate on the basketball court.”
Dunn and his wife Abi are expecting their first child in August.
