Watch now: Darrelynn Dunn named girls basketball coach at Normal West

“Coach Dunn is a detailed practice planner and will carry that ability into coordinating all aspects of our girls basketball program,” Temples said. “We are confident the program is in good hands under his direction.”

Although Dunn played four years of basketball at BHS, the majority of his athletic accomplishments have come on the football field.

A standout tailback for the Purple Raiders and at ISU, Dunn rushed for 1,015 yards for the Redbirds in 2012. He also played for the indoor Bloomington Edge.

Dunn, who replaces Corey Ostling as West coach, believes his days as an NCHS assistant gave him “a lot of insight” into the Big 12 Conference.

“From top to bottom, it’s a pretty tough conference. It’s usually wide open,” he said. “This is a great opportunity to instill confidence in these girls they can compete with anybody.”

Dunn also coaches for the AAU Illinois Fusion Academy.