Watch now: Defense, Zach Cleveland spark Normal Community to Big 12 boys title with eagerness for what next season might bring

"That's what Coach Witzig is known for and that's what we focus on a lot in practice — defense, defense, defense," said Cleveland. "We all play together and that's what causes that."

The Ironmen pulled away in the second half. Cleveland split a pair of free throws to give NCHS a 37-17 lead late in the third quarter. The lead swelled to 21 at 50-29 before a late flurry by Centennial made the final margin a little more respectable.

NCHS held all three opponents under 40 points the last three days.

"Justin Potts is our senior guard and he did a great job all week," said Witzig. "To hold those teams under 40 is a great feat, and if you're doing that you have a great chance to win."

Potts and reserve center Jacob Janssen are the Ironmen's only seniors. Cleveland, juniors Trey Redd and Tyler Dwinal and sophomore Robert Brent joined Potts in the starting lineup.

"When you start three juniors and a sophomore and bring a bunch of juniors off the bench, you think about that you're glad we had a season so they got good experience," said Witzig.