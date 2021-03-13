Watch now: Defense, Zach Cleveland spark Normal Community to Big 12 boys title with eagerness for what next season might bring

BLOOMINGTON — Even before Normal Community High School had finished off winning the Big 12 Conference Boys Basketball Tournament title Saturday, it was already time to start looking ahead.
"We talked about how this is a statement year for coming out next year because we have a lot of guys returning," said 6-foot-7 NCHS junior standout Zach Cleveland. "So we let the conference know what's going to happen next year."
Cleveland's 19 points and 16 rebounds sparked the Ironmen to a 52-39 victory over Champaign Centennial in the Big 12 championship game at Robert Frank Arena.
The victory was NCHS' eighth straight and helped the Ironmen finish with a 12-5 record.
"It's bittersweet because Iowa, Indiana, Wisconsin, Kentucky, everybody else has a state tournament. But this is the only tournament we could win, so we're glad we won it," said NCHS head coach Dave Witzig.
"The Big 12 is a great boys basketball conference and there were a ton of upsets (this week). There were so many close games. It's a great springboard for next year."
Witzig went old school, wearing a tie during this casual year of coaching attire on the sidelines. What never goes out of style is defense — and the Ironmen brought it Saturday.
NCHS held Centennial to two points in the second quarter in stretching a 13-7 lead after the first eight minutes to 22-9 at halftime. The Chargers were only 2 of 21 from the field in the first half.
"That's what Coach Witzig is known for and that's what we focus on a lot in practice — defense, defense, defense," said Cleveland. "We all play together and that's what causes that."
The Ironmen pulled away in the second half. Cleveland split a pair of free throws to give NCHS a 37-17 lead late in the third quarter. The lead swelled to 21 at 50-29 before a late flurry by Centennial made the final margin a little more respectable.
NCHS held all three opponents under 40 points the last three days.
"Justin Potts is our senior guard and he did a great job all week," said Witzig. "To hold those teams under 40 is a great feat, and if you're doing that you have a great chance to win."
Potts and reserve center Jacob Janssen are the Ironmen's only seniors. Cleveland, juniors Trey Redd and Tyler Dwinal and sophomore Robert Brent joined Potts in the starting lineup.
"When you start three juniors and a sophomore and bring a bunch of juniors off the bench, you think about that you're glad we had a season so they got good experience," said Witzig.
"This week gave kind of a regional-type feel. These games were really intense. That's something we can take away because it would be tough going a whole year without playing in a tournament atmosphere. Our conference did a good job allowing us to experience that."