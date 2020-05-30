Watch now: Fieldcrest's Jaxon Cusac-McKay named Pantagraph Area Male Athlete of the Year

Cusac-McKay nursed a shoulder injury from football during the first month of the basketball season, but still averaged 15.0 points, 4.1 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 steals en route to unanimous all-Heart of Illinois Conference honors.

The honorable mention all-stater was routinely guarded by opponents' top defenders. He made 62 3-pointers on 34% accuracy and converted 83.5% of his free throw attempts.

"As long as I've known him, he's always had a basketball in his hand," Winkler said. "He handles the ball so well because he puts in the time either on his own or in practice, going through his ballhandling drills and trying new things. That's why he's one of the best ballhandlers in the state of Illinois."

Cusac-McKay has helped Fieldcrest win three consecutive regionals, reach the Sweet 16 once and the Elite Eight once.

"I think Jaxon made everybody around him better," Winkler said. "Jaxon just became a much better player this year. I thought his defense got better as the year went on.

"He's just really becoming a complete player. Hopefully we'll take that next step next year and make the state tournament."

Helping Cusac-McKay shine in both sports was a combination of his 4.7-second 40-yard dash speed and uncanny elusiveness.