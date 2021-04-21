Watch now: Five from Pantagraph area picked AP all-staters

Five basketball players from Pantagraph area high schools have been named Associated Press first team All-State selections.

Clinton's Mallory Cyrulik and Eureka's Ellie Cahill were part of the five-player Class 1A girls team. In 3A, Lincoln freshman Kloe Froebe was picked for the first unit.

For the boys, Prairie Central's Trey Bazzell in 2A and Roanoke-Benson's Luke Braman were first team choices in a state-wide voting of sports media.

Making the second team in 3A was Illinois Wesleyan recruit Parker Wolfe of Effingham.

Girls receiving all-state honorable mention included Central Catholic's Katie Steinman, Fieldcrest's Ashlyn May and Alli Fuller of Tremont in 2A, and Streator's Natali Haynes and Illinois State recruit Lauren Cohen of Glenbard South in 3A.

Earning boys honorable mention were Corey Walker of Normal West, Zach Cleveland of Normal Community and IWU recruit Nate Valentine of Geneva in 4A; Lincoln's Dylan Singleton in 3A; JT Welch of Central Catholic, John Blumeyer of Deer Creek-Mackinaw and Fieldcrest's Jaxon Cusac-McKay in 2A; and Dwight's Brandon Ceylor in 1A.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

