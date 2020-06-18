Watch now: Kindred top games No. 3, 1989 Flyin’ Illini wreck Georgia Tech in 2 OTs, climb to No. 1

Pinch hitting in the dead of winter? That was the situation I found myself in on Jan. 22, 1989, and that twist of fate led to the No. 3 pick on my list of games I covered in 42 years at The Pantagraph.
Colleague Jim Benson, the University of Illinois basketball beat writer at the time, woke up that Super Bowl Sunday with excruciating back pain. He called to see if the Illini football beat writer could fill in for Illinois’ home basketball game that afternoon against Georgia Tech. I said yes, and what a great decision that was.
Ranked No. 2, Illinois needed a win to secure the No. 1 ranking. The Illini got there, but only after overcoming a huge second-half deficit and an injury to one of its stars, Kendall Gill, during a 103-92 double-overtime win.
Here is how I saw it on that memorable day:
A sellout crowd of 16,561 packed into the Assembly Hall yesterday, poised to shout it loud enough for a nation to hear.
Eventually, the orange-clad University of Illinois faithful got the chance, but their resounding “We’re Number 1!” came several minutes and many anxious moments later than expected.
Illinois, assured of the No. 1 college basketball ranking with a victory, needed two overtimes to subdue stubborn Georgia Tech, 103-92, in a nationally televised nonconference game.
The No. 2 Illini overcame a 45-31 halftime deficit in posting their school-record 17th straight victory. With top-ranked Duke losing twice last week, unbeaten Illinois is a lock to be No. 1 when the Associated Press and United Press International polls come out Monday.
According to university archives, the only other time the Illini were rated No. 1 by a major wire service was Jan. 22, 1952. They were atop the AP poll for a week before losing to DePaul.
“It’s something we’ve worked hard for and something we’ll work hard to keep,” Illini senior Kenny Battle said. “There’s only one way to go and that’s down. We don’t want to go back down.”
It appeared Illinois would come crashing down yesterday when Georgia Tech led by 16 early in the second half, but Battle and junior guard Stephen Bardo refused to let the Illini lose on a day junior guard Kendall Gill went down with a broken foot.
Battle and Bardo combined for 33 points the rest of the way, with Bardo scoring all of his season-high 16 points after intermission. He also finished with seven rebounds and seven assists, while Battle had five rebounds and five steals to go with his team-leading 25 points.
“Kenny did an outstanding defensive job and got some key baskets,” said Illini coach Lou Henson, whose team defeated Georgia Tech, 80-75, last month in the Rainbow Classic. “I thought his defensive effort in the second half was the key
“Steve took the ball to the basket and hit some key shots. He really did a good job if you look at his total game.”
Bardo’s most important points came with 37 seconds left in the first overtime. Trailing 82-80, he was fouled after wrestling a rebound away from two Georgia Tech defenders. He sank two free throws to tie the game.
With Georgia Tech stars Tom Hammonds and Brian Oliver having fouled out in the first OT, Illinois blew the game open with a 13-0 run in the second extra period.
Gill scored 19 points for Illinois before breaking a bone in his foot late in regulation. Nick Anderson added 18 points and Lowell Hamilton 13.
“At the end I felt like we were picking up steam and they were running out,” Henson said. “Our guys have a lot of stamina. We showed a lot of courage in the second half.”
