Watch now: Kindred top games No. 3, 1989 Flyin’ Illini wreck Georgia Tech in 2 OTs, climb to No. 1

Illinois, assured of the No. 1 college basketball ranking with a victory, needed two overtimes to subdue stubborn Georgia Tech, 103-92, in a nationally televised nonconference game.

The No. 2 Illini overcame a 45-31 halftime deficit in posting their school-record 17th straight victory. With top-ranked Duke losing twice last week, unbeaten Illinois is a lock to be No. 1 when the Associated Press and United Press International polls come out Monday.

According to university archives, the only other time the Illini were rated No. 1 by a major wire service was Jan. 22, 1952. They were atop the AP poll for a week before losing to DePaul.

“It’s something we’ve worked hard for and something we’ll work hard to keep,” Illini senior Kenny Battle said. “There’s only one way to go and that’s down. We don’t want to go back down.”

It appeared Illinois would come crashing down yesterday when Georgia Tech led by 16 early in the second half, but Battle and junior guard Stephen Bardo refused to let the Illini lose on a day junior guard Kendall Gill went down with a broken foot.