Watch now: Normal Community girls enjoy 'incredible experience' while downing Danville for Big 12 crown

While NCHS had two losses, both came when the varsity had to quarantine for two weeks after a positive COVID-19 case. The junior varsity filled in and one of those defeats came at Danville, 83-53, on Feb. 20.

The Vikings grabbed an 11-8 lead on Erin Haupt's 3-pointer to end the first quarter before NCHS scored the last 10 points before halftime to grab a 27-14 lead.

"We attacked early and got them in foul trouble," said Coach Feeney. "Juarez has been incredible for us all year, and she was again tonight. Our guards made timely shots and fed Oloffson and Juarez. That's where our money was made."

Danville was only able to cut the deficit into single digits once in the second half as the Iron's smothering defense didn't allow for any thoughts of a comeback.

Haupt, a Mercer recruit, was held to 12 points.

"We've all had our games where we're not doing so hot on offense and shots aren't going in, but we're always able make it up with our defense and share the ball and be selfless," said senior guard Madison Feeney, the coach's daughter.

Dave Feeney knew his team wanted a shot at Danville.