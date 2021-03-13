Watch now: Normal Community girls enjoy 'incredible experience' while downing Danville for Big 12 crown

BLOOMINGTON — For Normal Community High School girls coach Dave Feeney, the last play of Saturday's first half told the story of this strange and wonderful basketball season.
The ball swung around twice, with Briana Mathews taking a feed from fellow NCHS senior Mallory Oloffson for a layup. That gave the Iron a 13-point halftime lead against Danville, and NCHS pulled away in the second half for a 45-27 victory in the Big 12 Conference Tournament championship game at Robert Frank Arena
"Before the year, COVID did a number things to kids. Bri was not sure she was going to play," said Feeney. "She had a job and wasn't sure. To see her make that bucket and see her team embraced her at the half gave me chills.
"It was an incredible experience. This is what sports is about. This is why it's so special, not that we won, but special because we got to play and the way this team came together."
Junior Ivie Juarez paced NCHS, which finished with an 11-2 record, with 12 points. Oloffson and junior Karleigh Creasey each posted a double-double. Oloffson, a Wisconsin-Whitewater recruit, finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds while Creasey had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Even though there was no state tournament series because of the pandemic, the Iron didn't seem to care.
"How many people can say they won their last game as a senior?" said Oloffson. "I'm just super incredibly blessed and happy that I get to experience this."
While NCHS had two losses, both came when the varsity had to quarantine for two weeks after a positive COVID-19 case. The junior varsity filled in and one of those defeats came at Danville, 83-53, on Feb. 20.
The Vikings grabbed an 11-8 lead on Erin Haupt's 3-pointer to end the first quarter before NCHS scored the last 10 points before halftime to grab a 27-14 lead.
"We attacked early and got them in foul trouble," said Coach Feeney. "Juarez has been incredible for us all year, and she was again tonight. Our guards made timely shots and fed Oloffson and Juarez. That's where our money was made."
Danville was only able to cut the deficit into single digits once in the second half as the Iron's smothering defense didn't allow for any thoughts of a comeback.
Haupt, a Mercer recruit, was held to 12 points.
"We've all had our games where we're not doing so hot on offense and shots aren't going in, but we're always able make it up with our defense and share the ball and be selfless," said senior guard Madison Feeney, the coach's daughter.
Dave Feeney knew his team wanted a shot at Danville.
"Danville is a very good team and took it to our JV group and deservedly so," he said. "We watched that game at home, and I was getting texts after the game (from the NCHS players). They were excited to play because we had not played Danville or Peoria (who met in the semifinals). But I wasn't expecting a score be like that."
This was Madison Feeney's final opportunity to play for her father and also with her sister, Sophia, a sophomore starter.
"It was really nice. It feels like a family win," said Madison Feeney. "We'll all get to share it and celebrate at home tonight."
