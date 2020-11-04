Watch now: Normal Community High School basketball star Zach Cleveland adjusting to COVID-19 recruiting changes

Cleveland decided to switch AAU teams. He has joined the Illinois HoopStars based in the Chicago area.

"It's the best exposure and they have the best plan for me to get where I want to go," said Cleveland. "I don't want to be able to say 'if they (bigger schools) would have seen me.' I would rather them see me and say you're not quite there yet instead of the opposite side of that."

Cleveland has college basketball in his bloodlines. His mother, Marla (Maupin), was a star for ISU women's team from 1982-85 with 1,323 career points and later played professionally overseas. Cleveland's father, Mark, played at Hanover (Ind).

What this season holds for Cleveland, whose 6-5 brother Noah is an NCHS freshman, is anyone's guess.

Pritzker said high school basketball will be moved to the spring, but the IHSA has decided to begin practices Nov 16 and games on Nov. 30. Unit 5 hasn't announced whether its schools will play in the winter.

"I feel the uncertainty is throwing people off," said Cleveland. "If they would just give us a date, we would be, like, OK we can wait until then. But push back, push back, it's a struggle to grasp. Just the uncertainty, it's tough."