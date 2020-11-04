Watch now: Normal Community High School basketball star Zach Cleveland adjusting to COVID-19 recruiting changes

NORMAL — This should be the time of year when a high-level basketball prospect such as Zach Cleveland knows where he stands with college coaches.
Except this isn't a typical year for anything.
The 6-foot-7, 205-pound Normal Community High School junior should have been evaluated thoroughly during summer AAU tournaments. A parade of college coaches already would have paraded through NCHS watching Cleveland this fall during open gym workouts.
Normal Community basketball star Zach Cleveland takes advantage of Tuesday's mild temperatures to get up some shots on his backyard court. pic.twitter.com/xvZrK81ZZu— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) November 3, 2020
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed recruiting. The AAU season was dramatically shortened. College colleges are stuck in a "dead period" where they can't see recruits in person until at least Jan. 1.
Now the status of the high school season also is unclear with the Illinois High School Association and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker's office offering differing views.
Yet Cleveland views the current climate as "a big separation" phase because "no one is forced to go do anything."
"If I'm going to the gym every day I'm separating myself from other kids and just prove who's the hard worker," he said. "Those kids who are going to the gym every day will rise to the top once we all get back to these things."
Cleveland burst on the scene last year with the Ironmen. He became the first player in Dave Witzig's 21 years as NCHS head coach to average a double-double with 15.2 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.
An all-Big 12 Conference selection and Pantagraph All-Area pick, Cleveland also handed out 2.5 assists and blocked 1.5 shots while shooting 46.6% from the field.
"What makes Zach a unique player is that he can do a lot of things," said Witzig. "He can block a shot, passes well, handles the ball well. He's not just a big guy who stands underneath the basket. He can move. That makes it exciting where you have a high school team with a big guy who's not just a big guy."
The pandemic struck in mid-March just when NCHS ended its season with a 23-11 record after a sectional loss to Normal West. Cleveland was supposed to begin his AAU campaign with Midpro, which is based in Peoria/Quad Cities, shortly after that.
However, AAU didn't start until July. Cleveland was able to play in four tournaments with Midpro and said his coaches did get some feedback from college coaches who watched a stream of games.
"At the beginning of AAU season I needed to get my 3-point shot consistent. That's what I've been working on this summer," he said. "I'm excited and hopeful to get to show that in high school season."
After college coaches could start contacting Cleveland, he has heard the most from mid-major programs. Illinois State is in that group along with Saint Louis, South Dakota State, Elon, Robert Morris, UIC, Miami of Ohio, Purdue Fort Wayne, Omaha and Appalachian State.
"Bigger schools are talking to my coaches and waiting to get out and watch," said Cleveland.
That likely includes Purdue. The Boilermakers of the Big Ten Conference are well aware of Cleveland because his sister, Grace, is a star on Purdue's volleyball team.
Zach Cleveland went to a Purdue practice last season while in West Lafayette, Indiana, to watch his sister.
Witzig said he has a difficult time predicting if Cleveland — or any player for that matter — will turn into a power-six conference player at the next level.
"He has a chance to grow a few more inches and gain a lot more muscle and strength," said Witzig. "When you think about that and add it to his ball-handling skills and passing skills and his motor, that seems like a recipe for a really fun Division I career."
Cleveland decided to switch AAU teams. He has joined the Illinois HoopStars based in the Chicago area.
"It's the best exposure and they have the best plan for me to get where I want to go," said Cleveland. "I don't want to be able to say 'if they (bigger schools) would have seen me.' I would rather them see me and say you're not quite there yet instead of the opposite side of that."
Cleveland has college basketball in his bloodlines. His mother, Marla (Maupin), was a star for ISU women's team from 1982-85 with 1,323 career points and later played professionally overseas. Cleveland's father, Mark, played at Hanover (Ind).
What this season holds for Cleveland, whose 6-5 brother Noah is an NCHS freshman, is anyone's guess.
Pritzker said high school basketball will be moved to the spring, but the IHSA has decided to begin practices Nov 16 and games on Nov. 30. Unit 5 hasn't announced whether its schools will play in the winter.
"I feel the uncertainty is throwing people off," said Cleveland. "If they would just give us a date, we would be, like, OK we can wait until then. But push back, push back, it's a struggle to grasp. Just the uncertainty, it's tough."
If NCHS holds off until a possible spring season, Cleveland could be faced with a dilemma — whether to play with the Ironmen or go with AAU?
Cleveland said he discussed that situation the other day with his parents.
"If it's the spring, AAU is the priority because that's the main thing recruiting-wise, better competition," he said. "I don't think people know if it's going to conflict with that."
Cleveland believes by the end of the next AAU season he "should have a better idea" where he stacks up on the recruiting radar.
Until then, he will go to some workouts with the Illinois HoopStars and square off against Intercity players at Four Seasons. With mild temperatures this week, he'll even put up some shots on his backyard court.
"I'm just working on getting better because there's not much to do," he said.
