Watch now: Normal Community starts fast, defeats Central Catholic

BLOOMINGTON – Understandably eager to launch its long delayed season, the Normal Community High School basketball team started with a roar Thursday at Cvengros Gymnasium.
The Ironmen reeled off the game’s first 16 points and turned Central Catholic away when the Saints rallied within eight en route to a 71-47 victory.
“I’m really thankful we had the opportunity to play tonight,” NCHS coach Dave Witzig said. “All we’ve been through to get to this point, how crazy it’s been. Guys getting on the uniforms and playing was a lot of fun. It was really a great night for us to play.”
Normal Community and Central Catholic in pregame. My first in person high school basketball game in nearly 11 months. pic.twitter.com/V7VPeIUCxD— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) February 5, 2021
Central Catholic (1-2) missed its first 13 shots before Casey Crowley scored in the lane with 1:47 left in the opening quarter.
“Tip your hat to Dave’s crew. They came out and smacked us right in the face,” said Saints coach Jason Welch. “We just weren’t ready to play, and that had a lot to do with his team. They set the tone, set the pace and right away we were behind the eight ball.”
NCHS led 18-4 after one quarter and 23-6 after Zach Cleveland missed three straight shots, got his rebound each time and hit the fourth attempt.
“We’ve been waiting for months and months to get back out there,” Cleveland said. “Practicing this last week with the team was so fun. To get out there and compete was amazing.”
Central Catholic found its footing in the second quarter. Three-point plays from Drew Hinderer and JT Welch and a 3-pointer from the younger Welch brought the Saints within 25-17.
However, 3-pointers by Jaxson Jones and Trey Redd helped the Ironmen extend their lead back to 37-21 entering halftime.
“Our plan was we wanted to shut down their shooters, and I thought our defense was really good,” said Witzig. “To hold them to 48 was a good number for us. From the opening play to the end we played well. It was fun to see our guys get rewarded for working hard in practice.”
Redd topped all scorers with 16 points. Cleveland finished with 11 points, 19 rebounds and “at least six assists,” according to his coach. Jones chipped in 10 points and Jacob Janssen nine.
NCHS enjoyed a 42-28 rebounding advantage.
“We didn’t do a very good job keeping them off the boards,” Jason Welch said. “The reality is they are big and we didn’t do a good enough job using our bodies keeping them off.”
JT Welch led the Saints with 14 points, Hinderer added 11 and Jadyn Ellison nine.
