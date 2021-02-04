Watch now: Normal Community starts fast, defeats Central Catholic

BLOOMINGTON – Understandably eager to launch its long delayed season, the Normal Community High School basketball team started with a roar Thursday at Cvengros Gymnasium.

The Ironmen reeled off the game’s first 16 points and turned Central Catholic away when the Saints rallied within eight en route to a 71-47 victory.

“I’m really thankful we had the opportunity to play tonight,” NCHS coach Dave Witzig said. “All we’ve been through to get to this point, how crazy it’s been. Guys getting on the uniforms and playing was a lot of fun. It was really a great night for us to play.”

Central Catholic (1-2) missed its first 13 shots before Casey Crowley scored in the lane with 1:47 left in the opening quarter.

“Tip your hat to Dave’s crew. They came out and smacked us right in the face,” said Saints coach Jason Welch. “We just weren’t ready to play, and that had a lot to do with his team. They set the tone, set the pace and right away we were behind the eight ball.”

NCHS led 18-4 after one quarter and 23-6 after Zach Cleveland missed three straight shots, got his rebound each time and hit the fourth attempt.