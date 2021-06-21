Watch now: Normal Community's Zach Cleveland commits to play basketball for Division I Liberty

NORMAL — Zach Cleveland knew during his visit last week to the Liberty University campus in Lynchburg, Va., he had found the right place to play college basketball.

The 6-foot-7, 210-pound Normal Community High School rising senior took a couple days before making it official. He announced on Twitter late Sunday he has committed to Division I Liberty. Cleveland will sign a national letter of intent with the Flames in November.

"I flew out there and I just had an amazing time, whether it was with the coaches and I got to hang out with the players," he said Monday. "The relationships I had with players I made were really just amazing. It was hard not to say yes right on the spot. I came home, talked to my family and we thought it was a great place."

Cleveland also visited Illinois State, Southern Illinois Edwardsville and Belmont.

"I enjoyed all of them a lot," he said. "Going to ISU and talking to Coach (Dan) Muller was a lot of fun."

Cleveland is a two-year starter for the Ironmen and two-time all-Big 12 Conference selection. He became the first player in 21 years for NCHS head coach Dave Witzig to average a double-double with 15.2 points and 10.1 rebounds as a sophomore. Cleveland led NCHS to the Big 12 Tournament title in an abbreviated junior season, contributing 19 points and 16 rebounds in a 52-39 win over Champaign Centennial in the championship game.

Liberty won its third straight Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament title in March before losing to Oklahoma State, 69-60, in an NCAA Tournament first-round game. The Flames finished 23-6.

Witzig said Liberty began courting Cleveland as a sophomore. The Flames' coaching staff, including head coach Ritchie McKay, began contact with Witzig in January.

"Coach McKay was the only head coach I talked to through the whole process. He really was interested," said Witzig. "They watched Zach's high school games online ... I would get off the bus and the assistant coach would text me what a great game Zach had after we had a win."

Witzig believes Liberty is "a perfect fit" for Cleveland's skill set.

"What impressed me about them when I talked to Coach McKay and their assistants was they knew his game. One of the things they talked about was his passing ability," he said. "If you watch Zach play you realize he's more than just a big guy. He can handle the ball on the wing and pass, and he can pass from the post. They really like how he passes.

"If you watch Liberty, all five guys are handling the ball and all five are shooting 3s. They're really fun to watch."

Cleveland will play this month for NCHS in shootouts at Morris and Illinois Wesleyan, after earlier shootouts at Lincoln and Normal West, before competing for his AAU team, Illinois HoopStars which is based out of Chicago.

"It's really stress free now," he said. "I was expecting to play through July and make a decision before the high school season. But I didn't want to waste any coach's time."

Cleveland said the Liberty coaches see him as playing out on the wing more to take advantage of his passing skill.

"If not for the COVID year (2020), they would have gone to the NCAA Tournament three years in a row," said Cleveland. "They're looking to continue that. I'm a very competitive guy and like winning, and that's what they do."

Cleveland won't be the first person in his family to play college basketball. His mother, Marla (Maupin), was a star for ISU women's team from 1982-85 with 1,323 career points and later played professionally overseas. Cleveland's father, Mark, played at Hanover (Ind).

He won't even be the first Cleveland sibling to play a Division I sport. His sister, Grace, is a standout on Purdue's volleyball team.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

