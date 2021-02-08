Watch now: Players, coaches adjusting to new normal of wearing masks on basketball court

Some leftover video from U High- Central Catholic game on Friday night. pic.twitter.com/mq6QXh89z3— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) February 8, 2021
It only took a couple games for a veteran coach such as Debbie Coffman to realize this shortened basketball season will be different than any other.
"With the masks it really wears them down," said the Central Catholic High School girls coach, who is in her 23rd season with the Saints. "We try to watch them and tell them to let us know (if they're tired). You don't want anything to happen with the masks."
Players, as well as coaches and officials, are adjusting to wearing masks at all times on the court after the Illinois High School Association announced Jan. 27 a season could be played until March 13 without a state tournament series.
While 100% of those involved would rather go mask-less, especially the players, they are making the best of the situation.
"I think I've gotten pretty used to the mask," said Central Catholic senior Katie Steinman.
University High boys coach Andrew McDowell said the Pioneers haven't had any problems wearing masks. The toughest adjustment is having the players hear him from the sidelines.
"You feel like you're muted a little bit, and I've noticed our teams' communication on the floor has dropped off," he said. "They're less likely to talk with masks on and it's harder to hear your teammates."
Normal Community boys coach Dave Witzig has noticed the same communications dilemma. During a timeout at a game at Central Catholic, Witzig said music was being played so loud in the empty gym the players couldn't hear him in the huddle.
"But I would rather wear a mask and coach rather than sitting home and not doing anything," he said.
An IHSA official tweeted last week that he noticed many players, while watching games online at home, not properly wearing masks. Particularly, the official said multiple players were wearing masks on their chins instead of over their nose and mouth.
Witzig said officials have told him they're not responsible for being "mask police" and that it's up to coaches to have their players wear the masks correctly.
However, McDowell said he noticed officials at one of his team's games reminding players to wear the masks properly during dead-ball situations.
"There are definitely times in the game you're running and it might fall down," said McDowell. "A lot of times you'll see a guy's mask below their nose, but still covering their mouth. We try to remind them to get back up over your nose when we notice it. It's becoming normal for them to have the nose and mouth covered."
All coaches like the new 60-second timeout each quarter, after the first dead ball around the five-minute mark, for players to get a drink and get a break from the mask.
"The mask breaks help," said Witzig.
When NCHS (2-1) went up to the Quad Cities on Saturday for games at Moline in the morning and Rock Island in the late afternoon, Witzig said everyone was spread out on the bus and wore masks.
The players came dressed in their uniforms. After losing to Moline, Witzig said they hopped on the bus for a 15-minute drive to Rock Island and ate a sack lunch everyone brought before getting out to play the Rocks.
"It's different, but it's fun to be playing," said Witzig. "Everyone feels good about it. There's never a time where it's kind of strange. We're following what we're doing (with safety protocols) and playing basketball."
Starr shining: It hasn't taken U High junior guard DJ Starr long to show he's taken his game to another level after being the Pioneers' sixth man last season.
The 6-foot Starr has helped the Pioneers get off to a 3-0 start by averaging 25.3 points, including a 33-point effort against Bloomington. Starr is shooting 44% from the field and 38% outside the arc. He's not just putting up shots (59 in all), but also contributing 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 3.0 assists.
"He's just so smooth. He's one of those guys you watch play and think he can play harder, but he's such a great athlete everything looks easy for him," said McDowell. "He's shooting the ball well from the perimeter which is something he's really worked on in the offseason, which now is 11 months.
"He had a bunch of time to develop his outside shot. When he can make the perimeter shots, it makes him impossible to guard because he can get by anybody and get in the paint."
McDowell feels U High has one of the best backcourt arounds with Starr and senior Brandon Merritt (11 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 4.0 apg).
"You're not going to find a more athletic backcourt than those two. They complement each other so well," said McDowell. "Both have been playing key minutes the last two years on some really good teams. We knew those guys were ready, even with short practices, to get our team organized and be the leaders of the team."
U High begins Central State Eight Conference action at home Tuesday against Decatur MacArthur.
Roberts signs with Indiana: Two-time Class 1A state pole vault champion Windsor Roberts of Tri-Valley has signed a national letter of intent to attend Indiana.
She said it wasn't really a difficult decision. Roberts' Tri-Valley pole vault coach, Tom Coulon, has kept her up to date about the Hoosiers from going there to watch his son, Tri-Valley graduate Adam, who is now a fifth-year senior at Indiana.
"Coach Tom comes from the (Indiana) meets and tells me all the great things their coach and program are doing," said Roberts. "It's been on my mind for a while. I looked at a couple other places, but in the end thought it would be the best fit for me."
Roberts is getting ready for the high school track and field season, which begins April 5. She wasn't pleased with how she was doing indoors before clearing 13 feet on Saturday at a Flying Dragons Field Event Training Center meet in Normal.
She tried for a girls state record of 13-6, but missed. Roberts set the state mark last summer at 13-5¾ before her good friend and rival, Tori Thomas of Rock Island Alleman, broke it last month.
Roberts would love another chance for her third state title after last year's meet was canceled because of the pandemic. The IHSA said a state tournament series in track and field, which is considered a lower-risk sport according to Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines, is to be determined.
"It's my senior year and I won't be able to get another one if we don't have that this year," she said. "I feel track would be very easy thing to do, spread-out COVID style. Some people have been able to put that on. I hope they can pull that together."
Polls next week: The Associated Press will release its first boys and girls basketball polls next week.
