Watch now: Players, coaches adjusting to new normal of wearing masks on basketball court

She said it wasn't really a difficult decision. Roberts' Tri-Valley pole vault coach, Tom Coulon, has kept her up to date about the Hoosiers from going there to watch his son, Tri-Valley graduate Adam, who is now a fifth-year senior at Indiana.

"Coach Tom comes from the (Indiana) meets and tells me all the great things their coach and program are doing," said Roberts. "It's been on my mind for a while. I looked at a couple other places, but in the end thought it would be the best fit for me."

Roberts is getting ready for the high school track and field season, which begins April 5. She wasn't pleased with how she was doing indoors before clearing 13 feet on Saturday at a Flying Dragons Field Event Training Center meet in Normal.

She tried for a girls state record of 13-6, but missed. Roberts set the state mark last summer at 13-5¾ before her good friend and rival, Tori Thomas of Rock Island Alleman, broke it last month.

Roberts would love another chance for her third state title after last year's meet was canceled because of the pandemic. The IHSA said a state tournament series in track and field, which is considered a lower-risk sport according to Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines, is to be determined.