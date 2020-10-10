Watch now: Pontiac Holiday Tournament officially canceled for the first time since 1946

The 64-team State Farm Holiday Classic in Bloomington-Normal announced it was canceling for this year in mid-August. Other Christmas break tournaments have been canceled, too.

"I talked to all of the athletic directors of the schools competing and reached out to most of the coaches," said Drengwitz. "Most of the athletic directors said. 'We figured you had already canceled. There is no way you can do it.' I could probably have waited two more weeks, but I don't know what would have changed that would have been any different."

Many schools told Drengwitz they wouldn't be able to travel out of their designated COVID-19 areas defined by the state. Drengwitz also said there would have probably been no fans allowed and thus no revenue coming in.

"It just wasn't going to work," said Drengwitz. "It's a big hit financially for our community because a lot of people profit from that. But, by the same token, I thought it was unfair because half of our sponsorship money comes from local businesses. Everyone is hurting and it didn't seem the time to go ask them for money."