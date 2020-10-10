Watch now: Pontiac Holiday Tournament officially canceled for the first time since 1946

PONTIAC — Jim Drengwitz said he knew the fate of the Pontiac Holiday Tournament a couple months ago. He just wanted to wait as long as possible, hoping something changed, before deciding not to play this year.
Drengwitz, the event's long-time manager, announced the 90th Pontiac Holiday Tournament has officially been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The three-day basketball tourney was supposed to be held Dec. 28-30 at the Pontiac High School Gymnasium. The last time the Pontiac Holiday Tournament, which started in 1926, was canceled came in 1941-46 because of World War II.
"I had a meeting with the advisory committee on Thursday to just kind of inform them what I was going to do and see if any of them had any strong objections to not doing it," said Drengwitz. "I didn't want to cancel it, but there's too many hurdles to have to go through to even remotely have a chance. I don't even know if there is going to be a basketball season."
The 16-team tourney typically draws one of the best fields in the state and includes the host school and Bloomington.
The 64-team State Farm Holiday Classic in Bloomington-Normal announced it was canceling for this year in mid-August. Other Christmas break tournaments have been canceled, too.
"I talked to all of the athletic directors of the schools competing and reached out to most of the coaches," said Drengwitz. "Most of the athletic directors said. 'We figured you had already canceled. There is no way you can do it.' I could probably have waited two more weeks, but I don't know what would have changed that would have been any different."
Many schools told Drengwitz they wouldn't be able to travel out of their designated COVID-19 areas defined by the state. Drengwitz also said there would have probably been no fans allowed and thus no revenue coming in.
"It just wasn't going to work," said Drengwitz. "It's a big hit financially for our community because a lot of people profit from that. But, by the same token, I thought it was unfair because half of our sponsorship money comes from local businesses. Everyone is hurting and it didn't seem the time to go ask them for money."
Drengwitz already is looking forward to Dec. 27-29, 2021, when the Pontiac Holiday Tournament can resume its place on the Christmas vacation calendar.
"Hopefully by then we'll be past this and we'll do the 90th in 2021," he said.
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!