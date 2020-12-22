Watch now: Roanoke-Benson's Luke Braman to play basketball in Florida for a couple months

ROANOKE — Luke Braman just wants to play basketball. Right now he can't do that in Illinois because of COVID-19 restrictions, so the 6-foot-9 Roanoke-Benson High School standout is headed where he can.
Braman said he leaves Monday for Feltrim Academy in Haines City, Florida. He plans to play his first game there on Jan. 1 — while still taking remote learning classes at Roanoke-Benson — before returning home in early March after Feltrim's season is completed.
"I've been working out, but not really with a team playing basketball," said Braman on Tuesday. "Not practicing with a team, I miss that and am excited I'll be able to do that again."
If there is some kind of basketball season in Illinois in the spring, Braman believes he still should be able to play for the Rockets. His family has discussed the situation with the Roanoke-Benson administration.
"I would rather play in Roanoke, to be honest, but we're not playing," he said. "I would love to play with them (friends) again."
Braman averaged 13.4 points and 9.1 rebounds while being named an Associated Press second-team Class 1A All-Stater and Pantagraph All-Area first teamer last season. Roanoke-Benson was 36-1 and ranked No. 2 in the state while earning the school's first state finals trip since 1977.
However, the Class 1A State Tournament was canceled the day before Roanoke-Benson was to face Goreville in a semifinal game at Carver Arena in Peoria.
Braman said he thinks about not playing in state "a lot ... it stinks, but I guess it's life and you have to get over it."
After initially contemplating moving to Indiana so he could play but deciding not to do that, Braman and his family were contacted by Feltrim Academy. He said they did a Zoom call with the coach to find out about the academy.
Feltrim Academy just completed its first season with 19 games and could play as many as 28 games in the second season beginning in January.
"It's a good situation for Luke to play some basketball for sure his senior year and keep getting better, which is the ultimate goal for college and on," said Roanoke-Benson coach Abe Zeller.
Braman signed a national letter of intent last week with Olivet Nazarene, an NAIA school in Bourbonnais.
"They're a Christian college and have a great coaching staff," said Braman about why he selected Olivet Nazarene. "I liked 'Big Al' (Alex Gross). He's a 6-10 All-American. He'll be a senior when I'm a freshman. I'll be able to learn from him. He's a really good player."
Braman played AAU in the summer for Hoops Intensity Training, which is based in the Chicagoland area. His team wasn't able to play its usual summer schedule, but did get to compete in four tournaments.
From some of the workouts Roanoke-Benson was able to have this fall, Zeller believes the 220-pound Braman has improved his "speed, athleticism, reflexes and his ability to catch."
"A lot of times bigs still have to grow in their body. Luke is starting to show that," said Zeller. "His perimeter game and shooting have gotten better also because he's put a lot of time into that with having the time these however many months."
Braman said not having the basketball season going as usual has been stressful.
"I think it's doing more harm than it needs to be doing," he said. "Some people need basketball to stay out of trouble and keep them focused on school. It helps the student. The younger kids aren't playing. My freshman year was huge for me."
