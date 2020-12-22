Watch now: Roanoke-Benson's Luke Braman to play basketball in Florida for a couple months

ROANOKE — Luke Braman just wants to play basketball. Right now he can't do that in Illinois because of COVID-19 restrictions, so the 6-foot-9 Roanoke-Benson High School standout is headed where he can.

Braman said he leaves Monday for Feltrim Academy in Haines City, Florida. He plans to play his first game there on Jan. 1 — while still taking remote learning classes at Roanoke-Benson — before returning home in early March after Feltrim's season is completed.

"I've been working out, but not really with a team playing basketball," said Braman on Tuesday. "Not practicing with a team, I miss that and am excited I'll be able to do that again."

If there is some kind of basketball season in Illinois in the spring, Braman believes he still should be able to play for the Rockets. His family has discussed the situation with the Roanoke-Benson administration.

"I would rather play in Roanoke, to be honest, but we're not playing," he said. "I would love to play with them (friends) again."