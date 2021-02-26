Watch now: Strong second half puts LeRoy atop HOIC standings

EUREKA — Anxious to atone for a fourth quarter turnover, Nate Perry wasn’t overanxious to take the shot to do it.
“That’s one of the plays we’ve run for years. When I got it I stayed calm,” Perry said. “I took my time because that shot comes once in a lifetime.”
Perry nailed a 3-pointer from the key with 58 seconds remaining Friday to snap a 40-40 tie, and LeRoy High School outlasted Eureka, 45-40, to claim the battle for first place in the Heart of Illinois Conference basketball standings.
LeRoy moved to 10-0 overall and 9-0 in the HOIC by knocking off the Class 2A No. 8-ranked Hornets (9-1, 8-1).
Pregame in Eureka. Players' parents are here along with senior band members and their parents. pic.twitter.com/jFJj9vSFww— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) February 27, 2021
“After that turnover I had when it was 40-40, I knew I had to make it up to my team,” said Perry. “I know we were playing for the HOIC. A conference championship has never been a part of LeRoy in this conference. It’s something I want for my team when we’re not getting a normal year.”
The Panthers got two Max Buckles free throws with 20 seconds left for the final margin. LeRoy trailed 32-22 late in the first half and limited Eureka to eight second-half points.
“We did a better job talking in our zone rather than just staring in our zone,” Panthers coach Mark Edmundson said. “We put a little heat on their shooters, and fortunately for us they missed at the end.”
Eureka hit just 2 of 15 second-half shots after a 12 of 24 first half that saw Trevor Heffren score all 16 of his points.
“They did a nice job taking our penetration away. When we did, we got something, a foul or a dump off,” said Hornets coach Tim Meiss. “They rebounded really well against us. That was a concern of ours. They stepped forward and exploited us in a couple spots. The Petersen kid, we don’t have the size to go with him.”
Logan Petersen, LeRoy’s 6-foot-4 senior, finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds as the Panthers won the battle of the boards, 27-16.
“We really had to pull together as a team, especially after the first quarter. They thought they had us,” Petersen said. “We gave it to them right away. But we started making our shots and making good passes.”
Buckles added 14 points for LeRoy and Perry had nine on three 3-pointers.
Matt Martin and Nathaniel Leman added 10 points each for Eureka. Leman scored all his points in the first quarter as the Hornets scored half of their total for the entire game and led 20-16.
A Mason Buckles 3-pointer with five seconds left in the first half sliced the LeRoy deficit to 32-27 entering halftime.
