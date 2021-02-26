Watch now: Strong second half puts LeRoy atop HOIC standings

EUREKA — Anxious to atone for a fourth quarter turnover, Nate Perry wasn’t overanxious to take the shot to do it.

“That’s one of the plays we’ve run for years. When I got it I stayed calm,” Perry said. “I took my time because that shot comes once in a lifetime.”

Perry nailed a 3-pointer from the key with 58 seconds remaining Friday to snap a 40-40 tie, and LeRoy High School outlasted Eureka, 45-40, to claim the battle for first place in the Heart of Illinois Conference basketball standings.

LeRoy moved to 10-0 overall and 9-0 in the HOIC by knocking off the Class 2A No. 8-ranked Hornets (9-1, 8-1).

“After that turnover I had when it was 40-40, I knew I had to make it up to my team,” said Perry. “I know we were playing for the HOIC. A conference championship has never been a part of LeRoy in this conference. It’s something I want for my team when we’re not getting a normal year.”

The Panthers got two Max Buckles free throws with 20 seconds left for the final margin. LeRoy trailed 32-22 late in the first half and limited Eureka to eight second-half points.