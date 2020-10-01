Watch now: Students anxious with 'pride' as Heyworth ready to unveil new gymnasium

HEYWORTH — Heyworth Unit 4 superintendent Lisa Taylor said the process began about two years ago during "a planning conversation" with students in her advisory council.
The finished product is something that will benefit students and this town for generations to come.
Thanks to Heyworth superintendent Lisa Taylor and football coach/AD Derek Logue for tour of new gymnasium, weight room, locker room, etc. pic.twitter.com/ZJI3hCleJ9— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) October 1, 2020
Final touches are being put on an $8 million project that includes a 23,500-square foot addition with a high school gymnasium, weight room and locker rooms along with district offices.
"To have some pride in where you're playing is going to be awesome for them (the students)," said Heyworth athletic director/football coach Derek Logue. "I know they keep poking their heads in and trying to see ... I can only imagine what it's going to be like when they can practice and have games in here."
Students will get their first official look during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Hornet Gymnasium on Oct. 15. Taylor said there will be tours for community members the next day, along with a video available for those who don't attend because of COVID-19 concerns.
High school physical education classes and workouts for teams in the gym start Oct. 19.
Taylor said the student advisory council toured several other schools in the area a couple years ago to get an idea what they might want at Heyworth.
"They saw some really innovative spaces and more areas for collaboration," she said. "They quickly noticed we were one that still didn't have air conditioning in our gym."
Taylor said it was also time for Heyworth to do its 10-year health safety study. That was expanded to a bigger study for a new high school gymnasium. A couple meetings were held with the community to address the plans.
"They discussed things they liked and didn't like about our current facilities," she said. "Some of the big things for the students were the gymnasium and the classroom furniture. We had a lot of old-style desks, one size fits all. Our weight room was inside our football locker room down at the field. That was an issue, especially for the girls."
Taylor said several plans were looked at, from just doing needed health-lifestyle safety work for roofs, boilers and asphalt ($2 million) to possibly a new auditorium ($15 million).
"We landed in the middle with a goal of not significantly impacting the tax rate," she said. "What's affordable and reasonable? This new addition was the birth of that."
There was no referendum needed to secure funds. Taylor said the project was paid through refinancing some debt, selling health-life bonds and "adjusting our levy where we sold bonds." Also, $1 million in reserves was used.
Work began when the school year was finished in May 2019. The project has come in $500,000 under budget, said Taylor with a smile.
The showcase is a gymnasium that will seat 1,500, about double the size of Donna Knapp Gymnasium which will still be used for the junior high which shares the building with the high school.
A distinctive honeycomb pattern for the Hornets is on the gymnasium walls and free throw lanes as well as on the glass for the adjoining weight room. There are two video scoreboards which were largely financed by local sponsors.
"For any high school kid to get to play in a gym like this is a tremendous opportunity," said Logue. "Of all the gyms I've been in the state of Illinois this is one of the top 10, especially for Class 1-2A schools.
"You don't get the opportunity with this kind of space. For practice alone for the coaches it's going to be awesome. You can have three courts going essentially with kids at each basket and drills getting done. It can be more efficient."
Especially during school with junior high and high school students sharing the same building.
"There are times in the day where junior high and high school have PE (physical education) at the same time," said Taylor. "We would try to get junior high kids through the locker room and out and high school kids in there and change. You don't really want all those kids in the same space. The school itself really outgrew the gym."
Having two gyms during the school day will especially come in handy now with social distancing required because of COVID-19.
"Our PE classes have been primarily outside. We're about to run into the weather where we need space," said Taylor. "Also at lunch. We can't have lunch in the cafeteria in large groups. We're going to be using the gym over there (at the junior high). We have kids eating outside in those outside classroom areas. This will give us space for things even beyond our classes that we didn't plan for."
Logue is planning for a lot of use from the spacious weight room, which Taylor said will be available for community use when Phase 5 of Restore Illinois is reached.
The weight room includes 11 lifting racks, three treadmills, three stationary bicycles, three elliptical trainers, two glute ham raise machines, two lap pull machines and dumbbells.
"The nice thing for me as a coach and PE teacher is when you can get almost every kid at a rack with a partner. You can just stay in that space and be a lot more efficient," said Logue. "We're going to be able to get through things a lot more quicker than we have been."
A new concession stand will help spectators get their goodies a lot quicker, too, when the games start and fans will be allowed to attend.
"Previously there was a table in the hallway," said Taylor of the school's concessions at games. "The booster club was here the other day and they said what is this? They were so excited."
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
