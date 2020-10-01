Watch now: Students anxious with 'pride' as Heyworth ready to unveil new gymnasium

Having two gyms during the school day will especially come in handy now with social distancing required because of COVID-19.

"Our PE classes have been primarily outside. We're about to run into the weather where we need space," said Taylor. "Also at lunch. We can't have lunch in the cafeteria in large groups. We're going to be using the gym over there (at the junior high). We have kids eating outside in those outside classroom areas. This will give us space for things even beyond our classes that we didn't plan for."

Logue is planning for a lot of use from the spacious weight room, which Taylor said will be available for community use when Phase 5 of Restore Illinois is reached.

The weight room includes 11 lifting racks, three treadmills, three stationary bicycles, three elliptical trainers, two glute ham raise machines, two lap pull machines and dumbbells.

"The nice thing for me as a coach and PE teacher is when you can get almost every kid at a rack with a partner. You can just stay in that space and be a lot more efficient," said Logue. "We're going to be able to get through things a lot more quicker than we have been."

A new concession stand will help spectators get their goodies a lot quicker, too, when the games start and fans will be allowed to attend.