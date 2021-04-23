Watch now: Tim Meiss hangs up the whistle after 36 years as Eureka basketball coach

EUREKA — When Tim Meiss was a young basketball coach, he thought he wanted to eventually lead a large school high school program.
“We always thought Eureka was a nice town. My wife (Susan) felt it was a good place to stay until the kids got out of school. She said after that you can go wherever you want and I’ll go with you,” Meiss said. “Once we stayed for a while, it was a great community. We didn’t want to leave.”
After previously coaching at Hartsburg-Emden, Minonk-Dana-Rutland and Yorkville, Meiss has decided to retire after 36 years as Eureka basketball coach.
“My oldest grandchild, Nathaniel’s boy, is going to be a freshman next year,” Meiss said. “I don’t want to miss his stuff, and then I’ve got grandkids following up right behind him.”
An Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Famer, Meiss departs coaching with a 658-486 career record.
“I’m happy for Coach he has come to the decision he’s ready to hang up the whistle after so many years,” Eureka athletic director Jason Greene said. “He’s certainly meant a lot to this place.
"He’s always been the rock for everyone around here, not just in basketball but in every manner of life. We will miss Tim the friend, mentor and confidante to so many people for so long.”
Before the pandemic, Meiss had his teams involved in Thanksgiving tournaments every year since 1974 and in a Christmas tournament every season since 1973.
“You look back at your career and the things you did, you just get into a rhythm,” he said. “I think about the rhythm of life changing a little bit and the people who have reached out and said nice things. It’s an interesting time in life when you do make a change like this.”
Meiss was part of a 600-win club in the Heart of Illinois Conference with Ridgeview’s Rodney Kellar and Fieldcrest’s Matt Winkler. Kellar also recently announced his retirement from coaching.
Meiss will miss “the relationships I’ve built with players, former coaches from my staff and opposing coaches you become friends with through competition. I will miss that interaction.”
One of his HOIC coaching rivals was his son Nathaniel, who coached at Lexington and is currently the head coach at El Paso-Gridley.
“I don’t enjoy coaching against him. That’s not a win-win for me. That’s a lose,” said the elder Meiss. “I don’t want to lose to him, but I hate to see him lose. That’s not one of my more pleasant times in life.”
Nathaniel was a starter on the 1994 Hornets’ team that placed second in the Class A State Tournament. Eureka defeated Riverton in the quarterfinals and Chicago St. Martin de Porres in the semifinals before dropping a 67-65 title game decision to Pinckneyville.
“He is the reason I got into coaching. I was allowed to go scouting, go to practices, sit on the bench and be around basketball from about the time I was 3,” Nathaniel said. “He would ask me questions about games we'd watch on TV to generate discussion.
"He'd beat my tail in one-on-one, which fostered competitiveness in me that still burns. To do all those things and to observe a guy who was doing something he loved and was passionate about was a tremendous blessing.”
Tim Meiss sees similarities in the coaching styles of himself and his son.
“He’s his own man,” said Tim. “But there are some things we both believe in. We’re pretty compatible with our coaching philosophies.”
Nathaniel believes his father has had an undeniable influence on him as both a coach and person.
“As a coach, I admire a lot of things about Dad. What comes to mind first is his passion for the game and his desire to find an edge, to constantly improve,” the younger Meiss said. “He's never stopped trying to get better in his coaching career, and I don't think retirement will stop him from thinking about the game.
“As a person, it's his faith in Christ. He lives every day of his life striving to be more like Jesus.”
Tim Meiss coached athletes who played professionally in basketball (Chris Martin), baseball (Ben Zobrist) and football (Andy Studebaker) during his years at Eureka.
Martin starred at Elmhurst before playing professionally in Europe. He is currently the head coach at Loras College.
“Coach Meiss is one of a kind. I could talk about X’s and O’s and how great he is on the court, but that is such a small part of who Coach Meiss was as a coach,” Martin said. “Growing up with Zach, his son, we saw Coach Meiss more off the court than on the court.
"He was amazing at holding us accountable on and off the court. He was never afraid to ask the tough questions or get right to his point. He showed me that caring for players isn’t about basketball skill, but about the connection and relationship between a player and a coach.”
Martin remembers a practice where Meiss laid down the law to him and Zobrist.
“We are doing finishing lines, a drill I still coach to this day,” Martin recalled. “We were doing inside hand layups and for whatever reason, guys were missing too many. He stopped us to talk about it.
"Ben Zobrist piped up and said, ‘this is the way we have always done it.’ Coach Meiss, without hesitation said, ‘just because you have always done it one way, doesn’t make it right.’ Man, is that true.”
Martin called Meiss flexible even though there was no doubt who was in charge.
“Coach Meiss was awesome at letting players be themselves and he would change around them,” said Martin. “He didn’t make players fit inside a box, but allowed us to play, grow and learn together. He would motivate, lead and teach, but never tell us what we can’t do.”
While the 30-2 team of 1994 was Meiss’ best, he also guided Eureka to the Class A State Tournament in 2005 where the Hornets were defeated in the quarterfinals.
Meiss served as a guidance counselor and a mathematics teacher at Eureka before giving up teaching classes several years ago.
Greene expects internal candidates to apply to replace Meiss as basketball coach.
“We’ll move on that as quickly as possible,” Greene said. “We’ll do our interviews and hope to make an announcement at the next school board meeting in May.”
