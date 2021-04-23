Watch now: Tim Meiss hangs up the whistle after 36 years as Eureka basketball coach

“As a person, it's his faith in Christ. He lives every day of his life striving to be more like Jesus.”

Tim Meiss coached athletes who played professionally in basketball (Chris Martin), baseball (Ben Zobrist) and football (Andy Studebaker) during his years at Eureka.

Martin starred at Elmhurst before playing professionally in Europe. He is currently the head coach at Loras College.

“Coach Meiss is one of a kind. I could talk about X’s and O’s and how great he is on the court, but that is such a small part of who Coach Meiss was as a coach,” Martin said. “Growing up with Zach, his son, we saw Coach Meiss more off the court than on the court.

"He was amazing at holding us accountable on and off the court. He was never afraid to ask the tough questions or get right to his point. He showed me that caring for players isn’t about basketball skill, but about the connection and relationship between a player and a coach.”

Martin remembers a practice where Meiss laid down the law to him and Zobrist.

“We are doing finishing lines, a drill I still coach to this day,” Martin recalled. “We were doing inside hand layups and for whatever reason, guys were missing too many. He stopped us to talk about it.