Watch now: Trey Redd sparks Normal Community to 'revenge' win against Normal West

"That's something we've seen from our players this year. They don't give up," said West coach Ed Hafermann. "We've had that happen in a couple games where we could have said, you know what, we're going to call it quits and instead of losing by eight or nine we're going to lose by 17 to 20."

Cleveland's reverse layup and two Redd free throws quieted the West comeback hopes. The Wildcats only got within nine the rest of the way.

"Tyler Dwinal set the tone for our team tonight. He dove for the first loose ball and got it for us," said Witzig of the 6-foot-5 junior center. "I thought our guys did a good job of doing the dirty work because in these games every basket matters. We were able to keep those two guys (Walker and Ziebarth) away from the basket enough and luckily they weren't making their 3s."

Dwinal helped bottle up Walker in the first half as the 6-7 senior missed five shots, scored one point and grabbed three rebounds. But Walker bulled his way inside after halftime.

"I thought Dwinal did a really good job using his strengths, which is strength," said Hafermann, whose team didn't get to play for last year's sectional title after the pandemic stopped the season. "He's a very strong kid. He did a great job defending and guarding our bigs and also did a great job rebounding.