Bloomington, Normal Community earn Player and Pitcher of Year honors in Big 12 baseball, softball

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington and Normal Community high schools each had a Player and Pitcher of the Year in Big 12 Conference as the league's softball and baseball squads were announced.

NCHS junior Cadan Brinkman (softball) and BHS sophomore Adison Worthman (baseball) were named Player of the Year, respectively. Pitcher of the Year honors went to BHS junior Avery Wapp (softball) and NCHS senior Ryne Willard (baseball).

BHS and Normal West each had six players named to the all-Big 12 softball squad.

Besides Wapp, other Raiders were senior Sydney Christiansen and juniors Concetta DeBord, Charis Hoder, Ellie Vetter and Mollie Vetter. West selections included seniors Ellie Freymann and Rylee McGonigle; juniors Landes Benedict and Claire Post; and sophomores Emily Kobel and Katie Pohlman.

Joining Brinkman from NCHS were seniors Addi Boundy, Alison Kern and Kiersten Manning and junior Lindsey DeRoeck.

Honorable mention picks were Brynn Hoder and Kennedy Lovell of BHS; Annika Brown and Kaitlyn Egenes of NCHS; and West's Kenzie Fasig and Emily McCandless.

NCHS led the all-baseball squad with seven selections — Willard; seniors Andrew Biggs, Aaron Carlock and Mitch Murphy, juniors Brody Arseneau and Kellen Hershberger and sophomore Jacob O'Day.

Seniors Liam McGill and Ben Wellman and junior Gage Wolfe joined Worthman from BHS. West selections were seniors Nick Barlow and Tanner Tompkins, juniors Eli Hensley and Joe Jefferson and sophomore Jesse Courtney.

Those receiving honorable mention were BHS' John Shuey and Matt Steers; Brock Bacus and Ben Railey of NCHS; and West's Andrew Coats and Wyatt Inselmann.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.