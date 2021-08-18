Bloomington-Normal Officials Association adds 5 to Wayne Meece Hall of Fame

NORMAL — The Bloomington-Normal Officials Association inducted five people into its Wayne Meece Hall of Fame and handed out awards last week at its annual banquet.

Induction of the Hall of Fame class of 2020 was postponed last year by the COVID-19 pandemic. The class was inducted Friday and included former Evansville and Illinois State baseball coach Jim Brownlee, Lexington native and longtime coach and official Bob Grimes, longtime basketball and football official Tom “Bucky” Hilton, former Normal West and Champaign Centennial athletic director Stan Lewis, and veteran high school and college official Scot Meece, son of the late Wayne Meece.

Heading the award winners were Cameron Kurtz and Joe Powell, recipients of the Allan Russell Memorial Award presented to veteran officials who give back to the officiating profession.

Terrence Brown earned the Rory Hodgson Memorial Award, given annually to the outstanding beginning official in the association.

The George Bailey Friends of the BNOA went to Dan Highland and Dave Oloffson of the State Farm Holiday Classic for their partnership with the association.

