Central Catholic closes boys basketball season with wins over Lincoln, Peoria Quest

Casey Crowley scored 17 points as Central Catholic High School downed Lincoln, 53-40, in a boys nonconference basketball game Saturday at Cvengros Gymnasium.

JT Welch chipped in 16 points and Drew Hinderer 10 for Central Catholic. Lincoln received a team-high 17 points from Dylan Singleton.

Central Catholic 78, Peoria Quest 46: Welch led the way with 27 points for the Saints to conclude the season with a 13-10 record.

Matt Trosino and Hinderer scored 14 each and Jadyn Ellison had 12.

Lincoln 58, Peoria Quest 26: Lincoln improved to 18-5 as Railsplitters coach Neil Alexander moved into sole possession of second place on the all-time IHSA coaching wins list.

Southeast 64, U High 48: James Dent poured in 34 points as Springfield Southeast downed University High in the Central State Eight Conference Tournament at U High Gym.

DJ Starr paced the Pioneers (11-6) with 17 points while Brandon Merritt added 12.

Cornerstone Christian 70, Midland 55: Zach Wolfe topped Cornerstone with 22 points and Austin Henard had 14.