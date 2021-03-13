Central Catholic closes boys basketball season with wins over Lincoln, Peoria Quest

Casey Crowley scored 17 points as Central Catholic High School downed Lincoln, 53-40, in a boys nonconference basketball game Saturday at Cvengros Gymnasium.
JT Welch chipped in 16 points and Drew Hinderer 10 for Central Catholic. Lincoln received a team-high 17 points from Dylan Singleton.
Central Catholic 78, Peoria Quest 46: Welch led the way with 27 points for the Saints to conclude the season with a 13-10 record.
Matt Trosino and Hinderer scored 14 each and Jadyn Ellison had 12.
Lincoln 58, Peoria Quest 26: Lincoln improved to 18-5 as Railsplitters coach Neil Alexander moved into sole possession of second place on the all-time IHSA coaching wins list.
Southeast 64, U High 48: James Dent poured in 34 points as Springfield Southeast downed University High in the Central State Eight Conference Tournament at U High Gym.
DJ Starr paced the Pioneers (11-6) with 17 points while Brandon Merritt added 12.
Cornerstone Christian 70, Midland 55: Zach Wolfe topped Cornerstone with 22 points and Austin Henard had 14.
Prairie Central 81, Tri-Point 62: Trey Bazzell netted 31 points to help Prairie Central finish its season at 11-4.
Rylie Vaughan added 11 points and Drew Haberkorn 10 for the Hawks.
Dwight 61, Gardner 32: Brandon Ceylor scored 23 points and Trent Tilley and Wyatt Thompson 10 apiece in Dwight's home triumph.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mahomet-Seymour 61, Central Catholic 56: Katie Steinman scored 24 points for Central Catholic as the Saints' 13-game winning streak was broken in a nonconference finale at Mahomet.
Abby Cox chipped in 15 points and four assists, while Ella Larson contributed 11 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Saints (13-3).
Glenwood 51, University High 39: Kayla Petersen led the Pioneers with 12 points in a defeat.
U High 55, Southeast 52: Petersen paced U High with 19 points and Naomi Elliott added 14.
Clinton 57, Decatur St. Teresa 24: Clinton moved to 13-3 behind 20 points from Kaitlyn Rauch, 15 from Raya Swartz and 14 from Mallory Cyrulik.
BOYS SOCCER
NCHS 4, Central Catholic 0: Zach Holland had two goals and an assist in Normal Community's home win.
Sam Blair and Bradley Doellman also scored for NCHS. Alex Herrera handed out two assists and Ulises Castaneda one.