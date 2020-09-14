Clinton cross country runner Ethan Black credits time in the cornfields in improving his cross country training

"It feels really good to win but I really didn't feel the greatest — it was a little humid out and it was my first time running here and it's pretty hilly," Black said. "My goal today was really just to get the win and at this point in the season I don't really care about times too much. I ran a pretty good time last week at my home course and I ran a 15:35. I was way off that, but I was happy to win."

Black has battled injuries in his sophomore and junior seasons and Lyons is delighted to see her team's No. 1 runner get a chance to shine.

"Ethan was injured his sophomore year for track and he was injured for fall junior year cross-country, so it has been a long time since he has been healthy and able to race," Lyons said. "We are just overjoyed at whatever we can get for opportunities for him to race. I do mourn the loss of an official state series for him but we are thankful that he gets to race and be healthy.

"He came back and raced for us at regionals last season even though he knew he wasn't really fully ready to go and he was the reason that our team was able to advance to sectionals. He is super team-centered and a great motivator of all our underclassmen too."

Black has his younger squad pushing for a third consecutive Central Illinois Conference championship.