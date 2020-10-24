Cross country roundup: Ali Ince earns individual crown, paces NCHS girls to Class 3A regional title

Freshman Ali Ince led the way as Normal Community High School placed five runners in the top 20 to capture the Class 3A Granite City Girls Cross Country Regional on Saturday.

Ince ran the 3.0-mile course in 16 minutes, 58.19 seconds to hold off Peyton Schieppe of O'Fallon by almost five second to take first as the Iron scored 44 points.

O'Fallon was second with 70, while Edwardsville took third (76). Normal West finished sixth (153) as the top five teams advanced to next Saturday's NCHS Sectional at Maxwell Park in Normal.

Other NCHS runners in the top 20 were Lauren Sanderson (sixth), Olivia Hartke (eighth), Abigail Zimmer (12th) and Liberty Harmon (17th).

West's Addysen Clark placed ninth and advanced to the sectional as an individual along with teammates Madison Schweizer (36th) and Ashleigh Horton (37th).

West took fourth in the Granite City Boys Regional to advance to the NCHS Sectional. Luke Reinhart finished 10th as the Wildcats scored 98 points. Edwardsville was the champion with 28 points.

NCHS advanced Andrew Svob (17th) as an individual. The Ironmen placed eighth (188).

CLASS 2A