Olympia boys, girls cross country run to victories over Central Catholic

BLOOMINGTON — The novelty of returning to competition made Tuesday's uncomfortably warm weather easier to bear as Central Catholic High School opened its cross country season by hosting Olympia at Ewing Park II.
While following pandemic-mandated safety protocols, the No. 2-state ranked Olympia boys won, 15-49, while the No. 12 Spartan girls prevailed, 26-29, with the heat index at 99 degrees and a crowd of more than 150 looking on.
In the 2-mile boys race, Olympia's front four tied for first in 11 minutes, 34 seconds. That quartet included all-stater Charlie Kistner along with Logan Wheeler, Owen Dare and Alec Pfeffer.
Olympia all-stater Savanah Beavers sped to victory in the 2-mile girls race in 12:24.
Kistner, ninth in last year's Class 1A state meet in a school record 15:16 for 3 miles, said his team wanted to stick together.
"Today we just wanted to come out here and run well as a team, get a feel for how everyone is feeling at the beginning of the season," he said. "I think we're just trying to get back into it."
Due to the pandemic, Kistner hadn't raced since an indoor track meet in February.
"I was so excited for today," he said. "I really missed being with everyone (in the spring)."
Kistner's goal this fall is to break 15:00 for 3 miles.
"I want to feel I did my best every time because this is all we're going to get," he said.
Olympia placed a school record third in the 2019 state meet with Wheeler in 33rd. Rounding out the Spartans' top five on Tuesday was Carter Phillips (11:31). The team learned on Monday there would be no state cross country meet.
"I think we had the potential to be there again in the hunt for one of the trophies," said Olympia coach Mike Neisler. "I think these guys thought the same thing, but I haven't heard anybody fuss about it. In July, we didn't think we were going to get to do anything."
The Spartans ran without last year's No. 3 man, Dylan Bennet, who choose not to return to the team.
The Saints were led by Josh Vogel in seventh (11:43) and Jack Morgan in ninth (11:56).
For the girls, Beavers, a three-time state qualifier who finished eighth in the 2019 state meet, won by 50 seconds over the Saints' Nora Brady.
During Beavers' 500 miles of summer training, she found time to lower her personal bests in the mile and 3,200-meter run to 5:18.52 and 11:31.35, respectively. She ended last cross country season with a 3-mile personal best of 17:45.
"It's nice to be back with my team," said Beavers, who credits the improvement she's made over her career to knowing herself. "Now, I don't get as hard on myself when I might need a break."
Olympia, which has five returnees from last year's 17th-place state meet squad, also saw Anna Bieber finish third (13:17), Abby Litwiller fourth (13:24), Rachel Andris eighth (14:49) and erstwhile volleyball player Chrystal Cornwell 10th (14:56).
"I expected a good race out of Central," said Neisler, whose girls lost to the Saints a year ago. "It was a good first run. They ran in the heat yesterday and did fairly well."
Other scorers for the Saints were Kaylie Eckhoff (5th, 13:35), Anna Zlatic (6th, 14:01), Isabella Evans (7th, 14:27) and Abby Eckhoff (9th, 14:56).
"It was a good first meet," said Central coach Bill Rhodes. "They should feel pretty good with how they did."
Contact Randy Sharer at (309) 820-3405. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_sharer
