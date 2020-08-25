Olympia boys, girls cross country run to victories over Central Catholic

"I was so excited for today," he said. "I really missed being with everyone (in the spring)."

Kistner's goal this fall is to break 15:00 for 3 miles.

"I want to feel I did my best every time because this is all we're going to get," he said.

Olympia placed a school record third in the 2019 state meet with Wheeler in 33rd. Rounding out the Spartans' top five on Tuesday was Carter Phillips (11:31). The team learned on Monday there would be no state cross country meet.

"I think we had the potential to be there again in the hunt for one of the trophies," said Olympia coach Mike Neisler. "I think these guys thought the same thing, but I haven't heard anybody fuss about it. In July, we didn't think we were going to get to do anything."

The Spartans ran without last year's No. 3 man, Dylan Bennet, who choose not to return to the team.