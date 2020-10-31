Prep Report: Olympia boys, University High girls earn Class 1A team crowns at Elmwood

The University High School girls and the Olympia boys earned cross country team titles Saturday in the Class 1A Elmwood Sectional.
Anna Perry of Eureka was the girls individual champion in a time of 16:59.87 over three miles. Olympia's Charlie Kistner crossed first in the boys race in 14:55.99.
The U High girls topped the field with 53 points. Olympia was second at 73 with Eureka third at 123 and Central Catholic seventh at 189.
Olympia finished at 36 points in the boys race, comfortably ahead of Elmwood in second at 85. Deer Creek-Mackinaw (144) was fourth with El Paso-Gridley (149) fifth.
Heyworth's Noah Penry was fourth individually with Logan Wheeler of Olympia sixth and EPG's Sebastian Meyer eighth.
Second to Perry was Olympia's Savannah Beavers. U High took third and fourth with Lizzy Zacharias and Adrianna Crabtree, respectively.
Central Catholic's Nora Brady finished fifth, Dee-Mack's Kaitlyn Burge eighth, Olympia's Abby Litwiller ninth and Eureka's Elle Knapp 10th.
At Seneca: The Pontiac boys finished sixth at the Seneca Sectional. Rockford Christian was the team champion, and Fieldcrest was 12th.
Mason Stoeger of Fieldcrest ended ninth in 17:31.5, and Pontiac's Aidan Lee was 10th in 17:33.0.
Winnebago was the girls team champion.
Class 2A
At Peoria: Bloomington's Kaitlin Skeate was second in the girls race at Peoria's Detweiller Park in the Peoria Notre Dame Sectional.
Notre Dame's Maria Stedwell was first in 17:49.4 with Skeate next at 17:54.3.
Morton was the girls team champion, while Metamora and Morton each scored 66 points in the boys race to share top honors.
University High was fourth at 138 and was led by Sachit Muduli in 13th (16:15.6). Limestone's Wilson Georges topped the boys field in 14:51.3.
At Olney: Lincoln freshman Becca Heitzig finished second (18:23.90) in the girls race behind Colleen Zeibert of Rochester (18:14.91). The Railsplitters were eighth with 224 points, while Chatham Glenwood took the team title.
The Lincoln boys were 14th (320). Mascoutah was the team champion.
