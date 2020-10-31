Prep Report: Olympia boys, University High girls earn Class 1A team crowns at Elmwood

The University High School girls and the Olympia boys earned cross country team titles Saturday in the Class 1A Elmwood Sectional.

Anna Perry of Eureka was the girls individual champion in a time of 16:59.87 over three miles. Olympia's Charlie Kistner crossed first in the boys race in 14:55.99.

The U High girls topped the field with 53 points. Olympia was second at 73 with Eureka third at 123 and Central Catholic seventh at 189.

Olympia finished at 36 points in the boys race, comfortably ahead of Elmwood in second at 85. Deer Creek-Mackinaw (144) was fourth with El Paso-Gridley (149) fifth.

Heyworth's Noah Penry was fourth individually with Logan Wheeler of Olympia sixth and EPG's Sebastian Meyer eighth.

Second to Perry was Olympia's Savannah Beavers. U High took third and fourth with Lizzy Zacharias and Adrianna Crabtree, respectively.

Central Catholic's Nora Brady finished fifth, Dee-Mack's Kaitlyn Burge eighth, Olympia's Abby Litwiller ninth and Eureka's Elle Knapp 10th.

At Seneca: The Pontiac boys finished sixth at the Seneca Sectional. Rockford Christian was the team champion, and Fieldcrest was 12th.