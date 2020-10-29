Watch now: Bloomington's Kaitlin Skeate, area cross country runners put bow on season

It’s the final meet of the cross country season, and the location is Peoria’s Detweiller Park.

That certainly sounds like the State Meet.

Yet in 2020, Bloomington’s Kaitlin Skeate and the rest of the competitors will have to be settle for the Class 2A Peoria Notre Dame Sectional on Saturday.

“We’re just so grateful we get to finish at Detweiller, and everyone gets to do that,” Skeate said. “I’m going to try to take the opportunity and see what I can do.”

While the IHSA allowed cross country competition this fall, the state series ends at the sectional level because of the pandemic.

“Every year your goal is to get to Detweiller for the last meet of the year, which is typically the State Meet,” said BHS coach John Szabo. “We did get that wish, but it’s not the State Meet. It’s disappointing. But at the same time it’s good for her (Skeate) and all the other kids that qualified.”