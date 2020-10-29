Watch now: Bloomington's Kaitlin Skeate, area cross country runners put bow on season

It’s the final meet of the cross country season, and the location is Peoria’s Detweiller Park.
That certainly sounds like the State Meet.
Yet in 2020, Bloomington’s Kaitlin Skeate and the rest of the competitors will have to be settle for the Class 2A Peoria Notre Dame Sectional on Saturday.
“We’re just so grateful we get to finish at Detweiller, and everyone gets to do that,” Skeate said. “I’m going to try to take the opportunity and see what I can do.”
While the IHSA allowed cross country competition this fall, the state series ends at the sectional level because of the pandemic.
“Every year your goal is to get to Detweiller for the last meet of the year, which is typically the State Meet,” said BHS coach John Szabo. “We did get that wish, but it’s not the State Meet. It’s disappointing. But at the same time it’s good for her (Skeate) and all the other kids that qualified.”
Skeate, who recently committed to run track and cross country at Illinois State, is targeting the BHS record for Detweiller Park of 17:28. She was clocked in 17:33.2 on the same course while finishing second at the Big 12 Conference Meet.
“I think I’m ready. I’ve had some good workouts,” Skeate said. “You’ve got to make sure you get out hard, but not too hard, and really try to push the (mid race) triangle in the back. The last mile it’s just all you got.”
Skeate won the Metamora Regional last weekend.
“It was a very strong regional,” said Szabo. “I think she can win it (sectional). That’s her goal.”
A solid sectional finish would, in effect, make Skeate the fifth girl in BHS history to qualify for three State Meets. She finished 18th as a sophomore in 17:51 and 21st as a junior in 17:56.
Skeate isn’t just a distance runner, she’s a distance swimmer as well. She does the 500 freestyle for the Purple Raiders’ swim team.
“They help each other, the endurance part of it,” Skeate said. “Sometimes doing both of them makes me really tired, but it was good. I really like both teams.”
Skeate will stay on dry land when she joins the Redbirds.
“I’m so excited to go to ISU. I’m really grateful to get the opportunity to keep running and doing what I love to do,” she said. “I really like Coach (Jeff) Bovee and the girls. It just felt like the right place.
“I’m excited to try to just focus on running and see where I can take it from there. I’ve never not ran and swim. Putting all my energy into running, I think I can go even farther.”
Szabo called Skeate “an outstanding young lady, a coach’s dream. She’s very dedicated. Doing two sports in the same season, you have to be. She’s an outstanding student as well as a great competitor.”
BHS’ Paige Kaeb and the University High boys team also will be competing at Peoria.
Other sectionals
Led by champion Ali Ince, the Normal Community girls placed five in the top 20 while winning the Granite City Regional and will take part in their own Class 3A sectional Saturday at Maxwell Park.
Luke Reinhart of Normal West was 10th at Granite City and leads the area boys contingent at Maxwell.
In Class 1A, the Olympia boys and Eureka girls each won Olympia Regional crowns and will run in the Elmwood Sectional on Saturday as will the U High girls.
According to the Peoria Journal Star, Gonzaga recruit and Eureka standout Alexi Fogo will not compete Saturday because of COVID-19 contact tracing.
