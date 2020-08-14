Watch now: Normal Community freshman cross country star Ali Ince hits the ground running

NORMAL — The Normal Community High School girls cross country program has had four girls, including future Olympian Christin Wurth-Thomas, place in the state meet's top 25 to earn all-state honors.
None began their prep careers with a personal best in the mile faster than Ali Ince's recent clocking of 5 minutes, 0.53 seconds to finish third in the Illinois Meet of Champions at Chicago Hope Academy.
Ince's time converts to 4:58.79 for 1,600 meters, a mark only six girls in Pantagraph area history have surpassed. It would seem Marie O'Leary's 2010 school record of 5:03.13 is on borrowed time.
"We have been aware of Ali for quite some time," said 36th-year coach Tom Patten, noting that Ince's mother, Addie, is an NCHS counselor. "We've been waiting for her to get here."
Ince arrives with a running resume few can match.
As a sixth grader running for Kingsley Junior High against seventh and eighth graders in the 2017 IESA Class 3A state cross country meet, Ince placed 16th in 11:54.9 over 3,200 meters. That was the first time she'd broken 12:00 and the moment she realized her ability was unusual.
"It was just so much fun," said Ince of that epiphany.
In the 2018 IESA Class 7-AA state track meet, Ince placed fourth in both the 800 (2:26.68) and 1,600 (5:29.49). Six months later, she was sixth in the state cross country meet in 11:39.1.
Ince swept the 2019 IESA Class 7-AA 800 (2:18.62) and 1,600 (5:11.66), setting a meet record in the 800, before capturing the state cross country title as an eighth grader in 11:17.4, winning by 12 seconds. She seemed ready for more titles last spring when the pandemic ended the track season.
"That definitely was sad to hear that I wouldn't be racing with a Kingsley jersey anymore," Ince said. "I was very excited to move onto high school because the coaches are really great."
Ince has a talented training partner in junior Olivia Hartke, who placed 55th in the 2019 Class 3A state cross country meet.
"It's great to have her mentoring and to have her by my side to help me through this new process with high school," said Ince, who also applauds her brother, A.J., a seventh grader, for accompanying her on training runs.
"It has really helped to have a younger brother who is pretty fast to run with me and push me. It's giving me some competition since I didn't get to have any this year with track being canceled. I've just been running every morning, getting some strength and conditioning in and still hoping this cross country season can be as normal as possible."
Due to the pandemic, IHSA cross country races are limited to 50 individuals. Ince has never raced the standard high school cross country distance of 3 miles.
"I would say based on what she did in junior high and based on the mile that she ran this summer, she's got to be thinking about getting into the 16s," said Patten, noting the only Intercity girl to break 17:00 was Normal West's Meghan Braffet, who ran 16:58 in 2002.
"I don't know if we'll be able to do that without the kind of competition you get in big invitationals and the kind of crowd support you get in big races. If you can run (sub-17:00) in a dual meet or triangular meet, which is primarily what we are going to have, that would be really impressive."
Patten is already impressed by the 5-foot-8 Ince's athleticism. Last year, she also played volleyball and basketball.
"Whatever sport she plays, she is really good at," he said. "Whenever we have kids who are basketball players, it seems to translate really well into their running."
Ince said she'll do cross country, basketball and track for the Lady Iron.
"Basketball definitely makes you tougher," she said. "It's a contact sport so you get a lot stronger. It works different muscles. You sprint a ton in basketball so that helps with finishes of races."
Ince was elated with her third-place finish in the Illinois Meet of Champions, which came off of 25 miles per week of summer training.
"It was so fun to race again against other girls and the best people in Illinois," she said. "I really looked forward to chasing someone and not having to worry about my watch and what pace I was on."
Despite all her success, Ince admits she still gets nervous before races.
"But I always think 'the faster you run, the sooner you're done,'" she said. "'Just a few minutes of pain and it will all be over.'"
Ince's mother, the former Addie Ahlemeyer, finished her Illinois College basketball career as the 13th highest scorer in school history. Mom also ran track at Prairie Central High School, getting down to 1:01.5 in the 400 in 1995. Ince's father, Tony, has run marathons.
"The genetics there are very good," said Patten, adding that Ince brings a "smiley" personality to the team. "She couldn't be sweeter. She has fun running."
The NCHS coaching staff hopes to share in that fun if the pandemic will only allow the season to proceed as planned.
PHOTOS: 2019 Intercity XC Meet
092519-blm-spt-5citycross
092519-blm-spt-6citycross
All alone for victory
092519-blm-spt-7citycross
092519-blm-spt-8citycross
092519-blm-spt-3citycross
092519-blm-spt-9citycross
092519-blm-spt-10citycross
092519-blm-spt-11citycross
092519-blm-spt-12citycross
092519-blm-spt-13citycross
092519-blm-spt-4citycross
092519-blm-spt-14citycross
092519-blm-spt-2citycross
092519-blm-spt-15citycross
092519-blm-spt-16citycross
Contact Randy Sharer at (309) 820-3405. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_sharer
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!