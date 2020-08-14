Watch now: Normal Community freshman cross country star Ali Ince hits the ground running

"It's great to have her mentoring and to have her by my side to help me through this new process with high school," said Ince, who also applauds her brother, A.J., a seventh grader, for accompanying her on training runs.

"It has really helped to have a younger brother who is pretty fast to run with me and push me. It's giving me some competition since I didn't get to have any this year with track being canceled. I've just been running every morning, getting some strength and conditioning in and still hoping this cross country season can be as normal as possible."

Due to the pandemic, IHSA cross country races are limited to 50 individuals. Ince has never raced the standard high school cross country distance of 3 miles.

"I would say based on what she did in junior high and based on the mile that she ran this summer, she's got to be thinking about getting into the 16s," said Patten, noting the only Intercity girl to break 17:00 was Normal West's Meghan Braffet, who ran 16:58 in 2002.

"I don't know if we'll be able to do that without the kind of competition you get in big invitationals and the kind of crowd support you get in big races. If you can run (sub-17:00) in a dual meet or triangular meet, which is primarily what we are going to have, that would be really impressive."